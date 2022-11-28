FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Newswise — (New York, NY - November 28, 2022) - Samin K. Sharma, MD, has been named Director of the Mount Sinai Cardiovascular Clinical Institute. In this new role within Mount Sinai Heart, Dr. Sharma will further enhance clinical care, operations, innovation, education, and clinical research.

“I am very thankful to the leadership of Mount Sinai for giving me the chance to further enhance the clinical operations and network of Mount Sinai Heart,” says Dr. Sharma.

Dr. Sharma is a world-renowned interventional cardiology expert who has made great contributions to Mount Sinai’s complex coronary care for more than three decades. He is highly respected for his clinical excellence, innovative research, and outstanding patient safety record for the treatment of heart attacks, blockages, and valvular disease.

Along with his new appointment, Dr. Sharma will maintain his various leadership positions within the Mount Sinai Health System. As Director of Interventional Cardiology, Dr. Sharma oversees all Health System catheterization laboratories to maintain the highest level of care. Dr. Sharma also serves as the Senior Vice President of Operations and Quality for Mount Sinai Heart, ensuring excellence in clinical cardiology services. As President of the Mount Sinai Heart Network, Dr. Sharma has expanded Mount Sinai’s affiliations with cardiologists in the New York metropolitan region, and as Dean for International Clinical Affiliations, he has built relationships with other cardiovascular centers across the globe, including the state-of-the-art heart hospital that Dr. Sharma established in his native city of Jaipur, India.

“Dr. Sharma is unique. I don’t know of any other cardiovascular leader who has been able in a few years to establish cardiac catheterization laboratories as effective and safe as those in our Health System,” said Valentin Fuster, MD, PhD, Physician-in-Chief of The Mount Sinai Hospital and incoming President of Mount Sinai Heart. “Beyond his impressive leadership, Dr. Sharma has a human approach to his colleagues and patients that complements his clinical and academic achievements.”

After receiving his medical degree from Sawai Man Singh Medical College in Jaipur, India, Dr. Sharma completed a residency in Internal Medicine at New York Infirmary-Beekman Downtown Hospital and a fellowship in Cardiology at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens. Dr. Sharma began his career with a fellowship in Interventional Cardiology at The Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Sharma has authored more than 320 papers and 15 book chapters in the field of coronary interventions, structural heart disease, and safety of percutaneous interventions. He has passion for teaching and his monthly CCClivewebcast on complex coronary cases is viewed by more than 15,000 participants around the globe.

Mount Sinai Heart is one of the nation’s leaders in Cardiology/Heart Surgery

The Mount Sinai Hospital is among the top 6 in the nation for cardiology and cardiac surgery, according to U.S. News & World Report. Newsweek’s “The World’s Best Specialized Hospitals” ranks Mount Sinai Heart as No. 1 in New York and No. 4 globally.

It is part of Mount Sinai Health System, which is New York City's largest academic medical system, encompassing eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. We advance medicine and health through unrivaled education and translational research and discovery to deliver care that is the safest, highest-quality, most accessible and equitable, and the best value of any health system in the nation. The Health System includes approximately 7,300 primary and specialty care physicians; 13 free-standing joint-venture centers; more than 410 ambulatory practices throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, and Long Island; and more than 30 affiliated community health centers. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked in U.S. News & World Report's "Honor Roll" of the top 20 U.S. hospitals and among the top in the nation by specialty: No. 1 in Geriatrics and top 20 in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Neurology/Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology/Lung Surgery, Urology, and Rehabilitation.

