Newswise — LA JOLLA, CALIF. – Mar, 09, 2023 – Sanford Burnham Prebys today announced that Professor Nicholas Cosford, Ph.D., will join the Institute’s Board of Trustees.

“Scientists are the lifeblood of our research institute, and the interaction between our scientists and our Board of Trustees needs to be strengthened. A logical step in this process is to have representation from faculty on the Board so their perspective is included in key decisions,” says President and CEO David Brenner, M.D. “With his extensive experience in academia and industry, as well as his tenure here at the Institute, I am confident that Nick is the ideal person to fill this role.”

Prior to joining the Institute in 2005, Cosford worked as a medicinal chemist in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. His research has resulted in more than 100 peer-reviewed scientific publications, more than 100 issued patents, and more than 50 additional pending patent applications. Currently, a first-in-class drug discovered in Cosford’s lab is in a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of nicotine addiction. Cosford and his team are also working on applying their approach to other substance use disorders.

“I am honored to have been appointed to the Board,” says Cosford. “Sanford Burnham Prebys is a world-class academic biomedical research institute. It has been gratifying and exciting to be a part of the Institute for a significant portion of my career. I’m looking forward to working with the Board to help guide the Institute through its next phase of growth that will support research leading to the discovery and development of breakthrough medicines for unmet medical needs.”

Cosford received his B.Sc. in chemistry and his Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of Bath in England, and subsequently pursued postdoctoral studies at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.

