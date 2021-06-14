FREE REGISTRATION

August 3 – 6, 2021

9:00 am – 12:30 pm (PST/AZ) each day - Tues, Wed, Thur, Fri - 4 Online Live Sessions

R. Penrose / 20 Speakers

British physicist Sir Roger Penrose is widely acclaimed for fundamental advances in understanding the universe. He shared the 2020 Nobel Prize in physics for having shown that black holes are predictions of Einstein’s general relativity. Roger has also proposed a solution to the measurement problem in quantum mechanics (‘objective reduction’, ‘OR’) which, he further suggests, is the origin of consciousness, leading to a theory of brain function (‘orchestrated objective reduction’, ‘Orch OR’). And Roger’s concept of Cyclical Conformal Cosmology (‘CCC’) posits a serial, eternal universe, with the Big Bang preceded by previous aeons. The conference will cover these 4 major inter-related areas of Roger’s work.

Program Outline

TUESDAY, August 3, 2021. 9:00 am to 12:30 pm PST/AZ

9:00 am - 10:30 am Overview - Sir Roger Penrose, Nobel Laureate, Oxford University

10:30 am - 12:00 noon PST - Black Holes

10:30 am - 11:15 am - Reinhard Genzel, Nobel Laureate, Max Planck Institute | UC Berkeley

11:15 am - 12:00 noon - Roger Blandford, Stanford University

12:00 noon - 12:30 pm - Discussion

WEDNESDAY, August 4, 2021, 9:00 am to 12:30 pm PST/AZ

9:00 am - 12:30 pm PST - Quantum Measurement Objective Reduction (OR)

9:00 am - 9:45 am - Ivette Fuentes, University of Southampton

9:45 am - 10:30 am - Hendrik Ulbricht, University of Southhampton

10:30 am - 11:15 am - Dirk Bouwmeester, UC Santa Barbara | Leiden University

11:15 am - 12:00 noon - Philip Stamp, University of British Columbia

12:00 noon - 12:30 pm - Discussion

THURSDAY, August 5, 2021, 9:00 am to 12:30 pm PST/AZ

9:00 am - 12:30 pm PST - Consciousness - Orch OR

9:00 am - 9:45 am - Stuart Hameroff, University of Arizona

9:45 am - 10:30 am - Greg Scholes, Princeton University

10:30 am - 11:15 am - Alysson Muotri, UC San Diego

11:15 am - 12:30 pm - Panel & Discussion - Quantum biology of microtubules

Jack Tuszyński (Chair) University of Alberta; Aarat Kalra, Princeton University;

Travis Craddock, Nova Southeastern University; Aristide Dogariu, University of Central Florida;

M. Bruce MacIver, Stanford University; Anirban Bandyopadhyay, National Institute of Material Sciences, Japan

FRIDAY, August 6, 2021, 9:00 am to 12:30 pm PST/AZ

9:00 am - 12:30 pm. Pre-Big Bang Universe – Cyclical Conformal Cosmology

9:00 am - 9:45 am - Paul Tod, Oxford University

9:45 am - 10:30 am - Brian Keating, UC San Diego

10:30 am - 11:15 am - Krzysztof Meissner, University of Warsaw

11:15 am - 12:00 noon - Vahe Gurzadyan, Yerevan Physics Institute, Armenia

12:00 noon - 12:30 pm - Discussion