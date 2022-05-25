Abstract: Background: Exosomes from macrophages present unique roles in body systems and regulate inflammation or physiological processes. A bibliometric analysis may reveal topic patterns of macrophage-derived exosomes that can be used to investigate future research. Objectives: The aim of this study was to explore the research trends and knowledge structures of macrophage-derived exosomes during past 11years. Materials and methods: Literature related to exosomes from macrophages was scanned in the PubMed database, with a period of 2011 to 2021. The analysis retrieved 2457 records and performed high-frequency major MESH terms/MESH subheadings extraction, biclustering analysis, strategy map analysis, and social network analysis. Results: Cluster analysis yielded 5 categories in which the rather mature clusters in the past 11 years are mainly about bioengineering, therapeutic methods, and osteoclast-related metabolism. Tumor-associated macrophages and exosomes, as well as the regulation of the immune system, are discussed in Cluster 1 and 2, which possess great potential for advancement. Cluster 3 focuses on the interaction of mesenchymal stem cell exosomes with macrophage cytology. Extracellular Vesicles/immunology; Exosomes/transplantation; Mesenchymal Stem Cells/cytology; and other terms around the network are all possible future research hotspots, according to the social network analysis. Conclusion: Research topics such as tumor-associated exosomes, exosome physiology, and exosomes/transplantation still deserve deep research. Further research should expand on new topics such as exosomes and macrophages in the tumor environment, exosomes from mesenchymal stem cells, and cell-free therapy.