Article title: TRPC6, a therapeutic target for pulmonary hypertension

Authors: Pritesh P. Jain, Ning Lai, Mingmei Xiong, Jiyuan Chen, Aleksandra Babicheva, Tengteng Zhao, Sophia Parmisano, Manjia Zhao, Cole Paquin, Moreen Matti, Ryan Powers, Angela Balistrieri, Nick H. Kim, Daniela Valdez-Jasso, Patricia A. Thistlethwaite, John Y.-J. Shyy, Jian Wang, Joe G.N. Garcia, Ayako Makino, Jason X.-J. Yuan

From the authors: “In summary, the receptor-operated and mechanosensitive TRPC6 channel is a good target for developing novel treatment for [pulmonary arterial hypertension/pulmonary hypertension (PAH/PH)]. BI-749327, a selective TRPC6 blocker, is potentially a novel and effective drug for treating PAH and PH due to respiratory diseases or hypoxemia.”

This study is highlighted as one of January’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.