Newswise — The American College of Cardiology (ACC) has recognized seven Hackensack Meridian Health medical centers for their demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients with heart failure. They include the following:

Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, NJ

Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, NJ

JFK University Medical Center in Edison, NJ

Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, NJ

Ocean University Medical Center in Brick, NJ

Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, NJ

Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, NJ

The hospitals were awarded Heart Failure Accreditation based on rigorous onsite review of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients with heart failure through pre-hospital care, early stabilization, acute care, transitional care, clinical quality measures and more. Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center extended their commitment to care for the heart failure population beyond the acute hospital setting and in so doing was also awarded this accreditation ‘with Outpatient Services’ acknowledgment.

Heart failure is a chronic and progressive condition where the heart is unable to pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs for blood and oxygen. Hospitals that employ an evidence-based, protocol-driven and systematic approach to managing heart failure have been able to reduce time to treatment and are able to identify and predict high-risk patients while also reducing length-of-stay and hospital readmissions.

“Hackensack Meridian Health has demonstrated its commitment to providing New Jersey residents with excellent heart care,” said Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award these Hackensack Meridian medical centers with Heart Failure Accreditation.”

Hospitals receiving Heart Failure Accreditation from the ACC must take part in a multi-faceted clinical process that involves: completing a gap analysis; examining variances of care, development of an action plan; a rigorous onsite review; and monitoring for sustained success. Improved methods and strategies of caring for patients include streamlining processes, implementing guidelines and standards, and adopting best practices in the precise care of heart failure patients.

“More than 6 million Americans have heart failure and 1 in 3 adults live with some form of heart disease, the leading cause of death and disability in our nation,” said Elizabeth A. Maiorana, MBA, MSN, R.N., CCCC, vice president, Cardiovascular Care Transformation Services, Hackensack Meridian Health. “With these staggering statistics in mind we, as New Jersey’s largest health care network, have made a concerted effort to provide the highest-quality cardiovascular care to everyone who comes through our doors. I’m proud of our heart failure teams for achieving these important accreditations showcasing their excellence.”

Facilities that achieve accreditation meet or exceed an array of stringent criteria and have organized a team of doctors, nurses, clinicians and other administrative staff that earnestly support the efforts leading to better patient education, improved patient outcomes, and more effective and efficient disease control.

For information about Hackensack Meridian’s heart failure services, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/en/services/heart-care/heart-failure. For a free physician referral, call 844-HMH-WELL.

The ACC offers U.S. and international hospitals like Hackensack Meridian’s access to a comprehensive suite of cardiac accreditation services designed to optimize patient outcomes and improve hospital financial performance. These services are focused on all aspects of cardiac care, including heart failure.

About the American College of Cardiology

The American College of Cardiology envisions a world where innovation and knowledge optimize cardiovascular care and outcomes. As the professional home for the entire cardiovascular care team, the mission of the College and its 54,000 members is to transform cardiovascular care and to improve heart health. The ACC bestows credentials upon cardiovascular professionals who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. The College also provides professional medical education, disseminates cardiovascular research through its world-renowned JACC Journals, operates national registries to measure and improve care, and offers cardiovascular accreditation to hospitals and institutions. For more, visit acc.org.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The network has 18 hospitals and more than 500 patient care locations, which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers, physician practice locations, and a fitness and wellness center. With more than 35,000 team members and 7,000 physicians, Hackensack Meridian Health is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy and committed to the health and well-being of communities throughout New Jersey.

The network’s notable distinctions include having more U.S. News-ranked hospitals than any other health system in New Jersey, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, 2022-23. Hackensack University Medical Center is nationally-ranked by U.S. News & World Report in four specialties, more than any other hospital in New Jersey. Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center, and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, are ranked #1 in the state and top 20 in the Mid-Atlantic Region by U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospital Report. Additionally, their combined nephrology program ranks in the top 50 in the United States. To learn more, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org.