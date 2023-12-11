Newswise — The December issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology highlights new clinical science and reviews including assisted reproductive technology among women with liver disease, strategies for incorporating sexual and gender minorities in GI research, and anxiety and depression in patients with gastroesophageal reflux. This month we also published articles on Clostridioides difficile infection, cirrhosis, inflammatory bowel disease, artificial intelligence, and more.

Engaging Sexual and Gender Minority Communities in Digestive Health Research

Kira L. Newman, MD, PhD,*; Alexander Goldowsky, MD*; Christopher Vélez, MD

This Red Section article discusses the need for greater inclusion of sexual and gender minorities in GI clinical research, offering approaches for ensuring that high-quality research is conducted among these populations. These strategies include early engagement with the community, inclusive questions about self-identification during study recruitment, and data privacy and security.

Assisted Reproductive Technology Treatment Outcomes in Women With Liver Disease

Lee, et al.

This retrospective study compared treatment outcomes for women undergoing assisted reproductive technology who have liver disease, compared to those without the disease. In a single center, the authors found similar in vitro fertilization outcomes among women with liver disease and controls, noting that a liver disease diagnosis should not deter women from seeking IVF due to concerns about its efficacy in this population.

Medication-Wide Study: Exploring Medication Use 10 Years Before a Diagnosis of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Bonfils, et al.

This Danish study analyzed patient prescription medication use in the 10 years preceding an inflammatory bowel disease diagnosis. They found that all prescription medication use was higher among IBD patients, compared to patients without, especially among Crohn’s disease patients. They also noted a steep increase in all prescription medication use among IBD patients beginning two years before their diagnosis.

Visual Abstract

Association Between Anxiety/Depression and Gastroesophageal Reflux: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

Zamani, et al.

This systematic review and meta-analysis evaluated the prevalence of anxiety and depressive symptoms among patients with gastroesophageal reflux. They found that up to one third of analyzed patients were affected by anxiety and up to one fourth experienced depressive symptoms.

