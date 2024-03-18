Newswise — With funding from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO), the latest incubator and technology transfer institute opens at Temple University. This new Innovation Nest (iNest) will provide facilities as well as the resources to effectively develop and deploy real-world applications for their research work.

This week, the iNest celebrates its grand opening, with honored guests to commemorate this exciting new partnership hub on campus with an open house.

“I am proud to see SHRO’s partnership with Temple University manifest tangibly through the groundbreaking of the iNest,” says Antonio Giordano, M.D., Ph.D., Founder and President of SHRO, where he directs the research of faculty and students collaborating with the Sbarro Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Biology located at the Temple University College of Science and Technology since 2002. “The iNest is a testament to our commitment to fostering innovation and real-world impact within the research community,” adds Giordano.

The iNest is over 8,000 square feet in the center of Temple’s innovation ecosystem, connecting and guiding researchers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and startups looking for meaningful partnerships. There they will have access to space and equipment such as wet labs, cell culture rooms, clean rooms, gene sequencing, and high-throughput computing, with event space and dining.

The iNest has been made possible with the support of The Office of the Vice President for Research.

“In my years of service as a Director and general counsel to SHRO,” says Philadelphia attorney and SHRO Board member Dirk Simpson, “the iNest marks an important milestone on a truly enjoyable journey of collaboration with Temple University.”

At the iNest, Temple technology commercializations will seek out new innovations from Temple faculty, offer them resources to develop those innovations, and provide resources to protect their work. It also houses an office for student innovations and other Temple University spinout companies. The iNest will also host educational programs and events to connect the community of educators, students, and local entrepreneurs.

The Grand Opening will take place Tuesday, March 19, 2024 from 3:45 PM - 5:30 PM.

Learn More.

About the Sbarro Health Research Organization

The Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO) is non-profit charity committed to funding excellence in basic genetic research to cure and diagnose cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and other chronic illnesses and to foster the training of young doctors in a spirit of professionalism and humanism. To learn more about the SHRO please visit www.shro.org.