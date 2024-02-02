Article title: Not just fibrotic: endothelial-derived TGFβ maintains contractile function and lymphatic muscle phenotype during homeostasis

Authors: Miriam Carrillo Diaz de Leon, Keith Keane, Simon Roizes, Shan Liao, Pierre-Yves von der Weid, and Matthew Stephens

From the authors: “We expose the lymphatic endothelium as a source of endogenous TGFβ, the impact of its production on the maintenance of surrounding lymphatic muscle cell phenotype and internally regulated mechanisms of its production.”

This study is highlighted as one of February’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.