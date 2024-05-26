Newswise — Diabetes mellitus (DM), an increasingly prevalent chronic metabolic disease, is characterised by prolonged hyperglycaemia, which leads to long-term health consequences. Although much effort has been put into understanding the pathogenesis of diabetic wounds, the underlying mechanisms remain unclear. The advent of single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNAseq) has revolutionised biological research by enabling the identification of novel cell types, the discovery of cellular markers, the analysis of gene expression patterns and the prediction of developmental trajectories. This powerful tool allows for an in-depth exploration of pathogenesis at the cellular and molecular levels. In this editorial, we focus on progenitor-based repair strategies for diabetic wound healing as revealed by scRNAseq and highlight the biological behaviour of various healing-related cells and the alteration of signalling pathways in the process of diabetic wound healing. ScRNAseq could not only deepen our understanding of the complex biology of diabetic wounds but also identify and validate new targets for intervention, offering hope for improved patient outcomes in the management of this challenging complication of DM.

Key Words: Single-cell sequencing, Diabetic wound healing, Cell subpopulations, Heterogeneity, Pathogenesis, Progenitor cells

Core Tip: Understanding the mechanism of diabetic wound healing is crucial for the development of novel therapeutic strategies. In this editorial, we focus on advances in the biological behaviour of various healing-related cells and the alteration of signalling pathways in the process of diabetic wound healing. Single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNAseq) has emerged as a powerful tool to explore cellular heterogeneity, reveal new cell subpopulations and predict developmental trajectories. Summarising the current results of scRNAseq in diabetic wounds has provided new insights into progenitor-based repair strategies and possible therapeutic targets.