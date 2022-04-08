Abstract: Tri-dimensional (3D) cell aggregates or spheroids are considered to be closer to physiological conditions than traditional 2D cell culture. Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) assembling in spheroids have increased the survival of transplanted cells. The regulation of the biological processes that maintain crucial physiological reactions of MSCs is closely related to the functioning of ion channels. The pattern of expression, role and regulatory mechanisms of ion channels could be significantly different in 3D compared to 2D culture, and, thus, needed to be properly analyzed on the level of ionic currents. We developed a specific approach that allowed us to register, for the first time, endogenous ion channels in endometrial MSCs (eMSCs) assembled in spheroids. Particularly, using the single-channel patch-clamp technique, we have recorded the activity of ion channels and observed their functional interplay in mechanosensitive clusters. Our experimental protocol could be applied for identification and studying of ion channels in 3D cell cultures.