The February issues of SLAS Technology is now available Open Access.

The February issue contains the article, “Biosensor detection of airborne respiratory viruses such as SARS-CoV-2” by Jeong-Yeol Yoon, M.S., Ph.D., et al, and explains why biosensors can be effective in detecting the presence of airborne pathogens and may be a dependable way to slow down or even prevent the spread of disease. Knowing how the virus enters the atmosphere, how it passes from one person to the next, and how harmful a virus is to its host organism are all important to the process, but identifying the virus is the critical first step. In comparing various collection and detection methods, this article highlights the recent advancements of biosensor technology in discovering the SARS-CoV-2. Considering that biosensors are a low-cost and portable option, the authors note improved methods of airborne particle sampling, collection, and detection are still on the horizon.

The issue also includes an article by Anna A. Popova, Ph.D., et al, entitled, “Simple assessment of viability in 2D and 3D cell microarrays using single step digital imaging.” This article identifies live cells at-a-glance through a viability assay process of adding dye, incubating cells with the dye, imaging cells, and analyzing the images to count the number of colored cells. This process, completed with common laboratory equipment, uses a minimal amount of liquid and reduces both the overall time of detection and number of cells needed to image on the flat panels of the droplet microarray bringing the possibility of drug treatment assays into play at a lower cost. Popova was also an SLAS Innovation Award finalist at SLAS2022 International Conference and Exhibition with her presentation on “The Droplet Microarray (DMA) as a versatile platform of the future for high throughput cell experiments in nanolitre droplets.”

Access to the February SLAS Technology issue is available at https://www.sciencedirect.com/journal/slas-technology/vol/27/issue/1.

