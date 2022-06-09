Newswise — Oak Brook, IL – The June issue of SLAS Technology is now available Open Access on ScienceDirect.

The global pandemic caused by COVID-19 significantly affected every industry, causing weakened supply chains. Not only were individuals clambering for necessities, but the lack of vital supplies and emergency health and safety protocols even stunted laboratory operations. This created the complex task of organizing and managing an automated laboratory during a pandemic, while also generating new opportunities to find a solution for the dilemma. Artificial intelligence (AI) is being used to improve operations, and the research featured in “AI-driven laboratory workflows enable operation in the age of social distancing” by Marescotti, et al. leverages AI technology to solve the COVID-19 protocol complexity. By using a cloud-based laboratory management and automation platform, the researchers can simulate various conditions and scenarios to optimize the laboratory’s operations while constrained by social distancing protocols. Access this article to see how Marescotti, et al. utilize the AI-driven laboratory workflow to demonstrate the potential for optimizing laboratory operations under COVID-19 protocols.

Science always operates at its best when there is a free and open flow of ideas. Scientific software that is open-source has exponentially gained popularity, unlocking new opportunities to conduct and perform research. In their article, “Rapid deployment of inexpensive open-source orbital shakers in support of high-throughput screening” Baillargeon, et al. provide insight on their experience obtaining, iterating and installing, an open-source design for a compact orbital shaker needed for a high-throughput suspension cell-based array. The lessons learned by the researchers serve as a template for how scientists can apply open-source technology to any need, use case or project.

