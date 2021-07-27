Newswise — Oak Brook, IL – The August edition of SLAS Technology features the cover article, “Review of Low-Cost 3D Bioprinters: State of the Market and Observed Future Trends” by Anh Tong, Quang Long Pham, Ph.D., Paul Abatemarco, Austin Mathew, Dhruv Gupta, Siddharth Iyer and Roman Voronov (New Jersey Institute of Technology Newark College of Engineering, Newark, NJ, USA).

The cover article provides an overview of low-cost 3D bioprinters, which are becoming a mainstream tool for creating complex cell cultures and tissue constructs for various applications such as drug testing, regenerative medicine, dental and medical implants and biosensors. Although 3D bioprinters are not new, the high price of these instruments has made them unaffordable to small laboratories. Consequently, they were either hosted by shared facilities, which made access difficult, or were custom-built to save money.

However, due to the recent growth in demand for affordable hardware, many manufacturers have introduced a variety of low-cost bioprinter models to the market that range in sophistication, features and underlying printing technology. Motivated by the need to explain the differences between these machines to an inexperienced user, the cover article describes the predominant printing technologies used in this market segment while reviewing the available models within each category, profiles the reputation of the companies selling these machines and compares the low-cost bioprinters against the more expensive high-end models. This manuscript provides guidance to buyers with limited budgets and insight on making informed purchasing decisions in the exciting fast-paced market of 3D bioprinting.

The August issue of SLAS Technology includes five articles of original research.

These include:

epiTracker: A Framework for Highly Reliable Particle Tracking for 367 the Quantitative Analysis of Fish Movements in Tanks

An Aggregation-Induced Emission Material Labeling Antigen-Based Lateral Flow Immunoassay Strip for Rapid Detection of Escherichia coli O157:H7

Rapid and Sensitive Liquid Chromatographic Method for Determination of Anastrozole in Different Polymer-Lipid Hybrid Nanoparticles

A New Detection Chamber Design on Centrifugal Microfluidic Platform to Measure Hemoglobin of Whole Blood

Evaluation of the Use of Cold Plasma for Microtiter Plate Cleaning to Reduce Plastic Biohazard Waste

Other articles include:

A Machine Vision Approach for Bioreactor Foam Sensing

Life Sciences Discovery and Technology Highlights

