Newswise — LOS ANGELES (May 14, 2024) -- Investigators from the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai are presenting more than 40 original research studies at the Heart Rhythm Society annual meeting in Boston, May 16-19.

“The plethora of original research our investigators will present show how dedicated the Smidt Heart Institute is to advancing knowledge of heart rhythm disorders,” said Christine Albert, MD, MPH, chair of the Department of Cardiology and the Lee and Harold Kapelovitz Distinguished Chair in Cardiology.

The studies will cover a variety of topics related to adult and pediatric care.

“We are so proud of all those who have been selected to showcase their work and contribute to heart rhythm-related science and translational care,” said Sumeet Chugh, MD, director of the Heart Rhythm Center, associate director in the Smidt Heart Institute, and the Pauline and Harold Price Chair in Cardiac Electrophysiology Research.

Experts Available for Interviews:

Albert will comment on the late-breaking clinical trial: “Mediterranean Diet Enriched With Extra-Virgin Olive Oil Reduced Risk of Tachyarrhythmia Recurrence After Atrial Fibrillation Ablation: The PREDIMAR Trial.”

Peng-Sheng Chen, MD, professor and cardiologist, will present the Cardiac Electrophysiology Society: Gordon K. Moe Lecture.

Society: Gordon K. Moe Lecture. Chugh will discuss “Vision of the Future: Tackling the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Challenge in YOUR Community,” and “Near-Term Prevention of Sudden Cardiac Death: A Glimmer of Hope.”

Michael Shehata, MD, director of the Interventional Electrophysiology Laboratory in the Smidt Heart Institute, will present the session “Incessant Supraventricular Tachycardias.”

