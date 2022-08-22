LOS ANGELES (Aug. 22, 2022) --

Experts from the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai, home to California’s top-ranked cardiology and heart surgery programs, will present an array of innovative research—including late-breaking science—during the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022, taking place in person and virtually Aug. 26-29.

“This international conference features first-of-its-kind research from the Smidt Heart Institute that has immediate implications for patients treated at Cedars-Sinai and worldwide,” said Christine Albert, MD, MPH, chair of the Department of Cardiology, who will attend the conference virtually. “Our presence at the conference also includes an array of topics on women’s heart disease, spotlighting progress and trends in the field.”

Notable Smidt Heart Institute faculty presentations and presenters include:

David Ouyang, MD, will present late-breaking research from the EchoNet-RCT trial assessing artificial intelligence use in cardiac function imaging and diagnostics.

Noel Bairey Merz, MD, director of the Barbra Streisand Women's Heart Center and professor of Cardiology, will participate in four sessions focused on women’s heart disease, including guidelines in treating chest pain and nonobstructive coronary artery disease as well as myocardial infarction with nonobstructive coronary artery disease.

Martha Gulati, MD, newly appointed director of Preventive Cardiology, associate director of the Barbara Streisand Women’s Heart Center and associate director of the Preventive Rehabilitation Cardiac Center at Cedars-Sinai, will present findings on a range of women’s heart disease topics, including imaging, biomarkers and the ongoing debate of lipid-lowering therapies.

