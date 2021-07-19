Newswise — The July 2021 issue of the Society’s official journal, Toxicological Sciences, delivers the latest toxicology research in areas such as exposure to delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol, effects of ENDS vapors on amino acid metabolism, and more.
Two Tox Spotlight articles are featured in the July issue of ToxSci:
- “Carbon Nanotube Exposure Triggers a Cerebral Peptidomic Response: Barrier Compromise, Neuroinflammation, and a Hyperexcited State”
- “CarcSeq Measurement of Rat Mammary Cancer Driver Mutations and Relation to Spontaneous Mammary Neoplasia”
In addition to these articles, the issue also includes a Contemporary Review exploring “Converging Roles of the Aryl Hydrocarbon Receptor in Early Embryonic Development, Maintenance of Stemness, and Tissue Repair.”
These pieces—as well as manuscripts on carbon nanotube exposure, perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, and more—are now accessible in Volume 182, Issue 1, of ToxSci.
