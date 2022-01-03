Abstract

Hyaluronic acid-based hydrogels (Hyal-Gels) have the potential to reduce wrinkles by physically volumizing the skin. However, they have limited ability to stimulate collagen generation, thus warranting repeated treatments to maintain their volumizing effect. In this study, stem cell-derived extracellular vesicle (EV)-bearing Hyal-Gels (EVHyal-Gels) were prepared as a potential dermal filler, ameliorating the dermis microenvironment. No significant differences were observed in rheological properties and injection force between Hyal-Gels and EVHyal-Gels. When locally administered to mouse skin, Hyal-Gels significantly extended the biological half-life of EVs from 1.37 d to 3.75 d. In the dermis region, EVHyal-Gels induced the overexpression of CD301b on macrophages, resulting in enhanced proliferation of fibroblasts. It was found that miRNAs, such as let-7b-5p and miR-24-3p, were significantly involved in the change of macrophages toward the CD301bhi phenotype. The area of the collagen layer in EVHyal-Gel-treated dermis was 2.4-fold higher than that in Hyal-Gel-treated dermis 4 weeks after a single treatment, and the collagen generated by EVHyal-Gels was maintained for 24 weeks in the dermis. Overall, EVHyal-Gels have the potential as an antiaging dermal filler for reprogramming the dermis microenvironment.