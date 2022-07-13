Abstract: In a previous work, we presented a model that integrates cancer cell differentiation and immunotherapy, analysing a particular therapy against cancer stem cells by cytotoxic cell vaccines. As every biological system is exposed to random fluctuations, it is important to study its stochasticity. The influence of demographic and multiplicative noise in the system is carry out on the parameters of reproduction and death in cancer cells. On the other hand, we incorporated fluctuations by adding multiplicative noise. In both cases, we analysed the dynamics for different values of the parameters involved. The final amount of cancer cells decreases for different combinations of these parameters and noise intensity is found.