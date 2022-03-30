Abstract

The use of human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells (hBMSCs) to regenerate and repair bone tissue defects is a complex research field of bone tissue engineering; nevertheless, it is a hot topic. One of the biggest problems is the limited survival and osteogenic capacity of the transplanted cells within the host tissue. Even for hBMSCs with their low immunogenicity, the body will still cause a local immune-inflammatory response directed against the allogeneic cells and thereby reduce the activity of the transplanted cells. Even in the case of successful transplantation, the lack of vascularization at the transplantation site makes it difficult for the transplanted cells to exchange nutrients and metabolic wastes that ultimately affects bone regeneration. In this study, we covalently modified alginate with RGD and QK peptides that were injected subcutaneously into immunocompetent mice. Histological analysis, as well as ELISA techniques, proved that this method is able to provide bioactive stem cell transplant beds containing functionalized biomaterials and vascularized surrounding tissues. Inflammation-related factors, such as IL-2, IL-6, TNF-α, and IFN-γ, around the cell graft beds decreased with time and were lowest at the second week. Then, the hBMSCs were injected into the cell transplantation beds intended to form vascularized bonelike tissues that were evaluated by micro-computed tomography (Micro CT), histological, and immunohistochemical analyses. The results showed that the expression of osteogenesis-related proteins RUNX2, COL1A1, and OPN, as well as the expression of angiogenic factor vWF and cartilage-related protein COL2A1 were significantly upregulated in the hBMSC-derived osteogenic tissue. These results suggest that the stem cell transplantation strategy by constructing bioactive cell transplant beds is effective to enhance the bone regeneration capacity of hBMSCs and holds great potential in bone tissue engineering.