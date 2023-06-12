Dr. John J. Myers is available for comment related to the recent Philadelphia bridge collapse. Myers is a professor of structural engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology and director of the Missouri Center for Transportation Innovation.



He has researched how bridge structures are affected by extreme temperatures and is an expert on bridges and transportation infrastructure.



He earned both his Ph.D. and master’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a bachelor's degree in architectural engineering from Pennsylvania State University.