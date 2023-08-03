Newswise — A new study led by researchers at Yale School of Medicine shines a light on racial disparities in attrition rate from M.D.-Ph.D. programs.

In a review of enrollment data from the Association of American Medical Colleges team led by YSM M.D.-Ph.D. student Mytien Nguyen found that 29% of Black students didn't complete their full M.D.-Ph.D. training, compared to just 17% of white students.

Overall, Black students were 83% more likely than white students to leave medical school, and 50% more likely to graduate with only an M.D.

Researchers say it's important for institutions to assess not just overall retention and attrition, but retention across groups traditionally underrepresented in medicine, to address the disparities.