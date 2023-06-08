A new study led by Yale School of Medicine researchers finds that for geriatric patients who visited emergency departments (ED) after a fall, coordinated health and safety intervention significantly reduced the need for future ED visits.

Patients who had previously visited the ED after a fall, those who received the intervention were significantly less likely to have one or more additional ED encounters at 30 days (18.2% vs 29.2%); 60 days (27.5% vs 39.8%); and 90 days (34.6% vs 46.2%).