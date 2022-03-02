Article title: Differentiating children with sepsis with and without acute respiratory distress syndrome using proteomics

Authors: Nadir Yehya, Hossein Fazelinia, Deanne M. Taylor, Gladys G. Lawrence, Lynn A. Spruce, Jill M. Thompson, Susan S. Margulies, Steven H. Seeholzer, G. Scott Worthen

From the authors: “Our results support the premise of a molecular definition of [acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS)], and give preliminary insight into why some children with sepsis, but not others, develop ARDS.”

This study is highlighted as one of March’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.