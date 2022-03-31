Summary

Severe ocular surface diseases can lead to limbal stem cell deficiency (LSCD), which is accompanied by defective healing. We aimed to evaluate the role of the substance P (SP)/neurokinin-1 receptor (NK1R) pathway in corneal epithelium wound healing in a pre-clinical model of LSCD. SP ablation or NK1R blockade significantly increased epithelial wound healing (p < 0.001) and corneal transparency (p < 0.001), compared with wild type (WT). In addition, a reduced number of infiltrating goblet and conjunctival cells (p < 0.05) and increased number of epithelial stem cells (p < 0.01), which also expressed NK1R, was observed. The mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR) pathway was significantly inhibited (p < 0.05) and expression of γH2AX was significantly reduced (p < 0.05) after SP ablation. These results suggest that excessive expression of SP is associated with LSCD and results in accelerated senescence and exhaustion of residual stem cells. Topical treatment with NK1R antagonist ameliorates clinical signs associated with LSCD and could be used as an adjuvant treatment in LSCD.