Newswise — Sysmex America, Inc., a leading diagnostic solutions company offering hematology, urinalysis, flow cytometry testing technology and information systems for optimal clinical laboratory performance, will be exhibiting virtually and live at the 73rd AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, July 24 – 28.

“An estimated 3.3 billion in vitro diagnostic tests are run every year in the United States to detect the presence or risk of certain diseases,” said Andy Hay, chief executive officer of Sysmex America. “As the testing demand continues to grow with factors such as aging of the population and increases in chronic and infectious disease, laboratories across North America will continue to rely on Sysmex America for highly automated solutions that provide workflow efficiency levels to meet shorter turnaround times with accuracy.”

Meet Sysmex’s team members live at booth #2802 or online at www.sysmex.com/showcase to learn how the company’s extensive portfolio of innovative products and automation solutions will help you transform healthcare and contribute to healthier lives while putting you -- the laboratory professional – first in every decision we make.

Featured at the Sysmex America booth:

Hematology

XN-Series™ Automated Hematology Analyzers with New Complimentary Products

XN-9100™ Automated Hematology Analyzer

The XN-9100 is a scalable, modular automation system that offers efficiencies to meet the needs of varying lab sizes, specialties and complexity levels. With automated workload balancing, hands-free rerun/reflex testing and fully automated reflexive slide preparation, labs can better manage workload and staffing challenges. The DI-60 Automated Digital Cell Morphology Analyzer connects directly to the XN-9100 analyzer or can be configured with the SP-50™ Slidemaker/Stainer. Also, on display for the first time, the BT-50 Barcode Terminal and Start yard with “touch-free” quality control (QC) workflow. For labs with confined space, the TA-01 Automated Tube Archiver and the TS-01 Automated Tube Sorter provide increased automation in a smaller footprint.

XN-L™ Automated Hematology Analyzers

For physicians’ offices and clinics, the XN-L Automated Hematology Analyzer series with BeyondCare™ Quality Monitor (BCQM), has been designed to simplify operation, daily maintenance, QC and calibration. With a low-WBC application, the XN-L improves the reliability of analysis. In addition, the XN-L provides a six-part differential (including IG # enumeration and IG %) for each sample.

CellaVision® DC-1 Digital Cell Morphology Analyzer

For low-volume hematology labs, the CellaVision DC-1 analyzer automates and simplifies performing blood cell differentials while providing labs with high-quality digital imaging for improved efficiency, quality, connectivity and staff proficiency. Laboratories with space limitations may use the CellaVision DC-1 as a standalone or networked installation.

Urinalysis

UN-Series™ Automated Urinalysis Solution with Expanded Chemistry Functionality

The fully scalable UN-Series Automated Urinalysis Solution offers the world’s first bi-directional urinalysis connection for Total Lab Automation (TLA). Connecting the UN-Series to Inpeco’s FlexLab™ automation system enables a solution tailored to your individual workflow needs and eliminates manual touch-points with urine samples.

The UN-Series offers a full spectrum of urinalysis screening parameters with a throughput of up to 240 samples/hour. Fluorescent Flow Cytometry Technology measures both the physical and chemical properties of urine particles, resulting in improved particle identification and increased auto-verification rates. Microscope-quality digital images further enhance workflow for confirmation of abnormal results and reduced manual microscopies. The UN-Series offers modular instrument configurations for flexibility in managing a wide range of workflow needs for growing labs. In addition, customizable reflex rules ensure further urinalysis workflow enhancement and greater levels of automation.

Flow Cytometry

XF-1600™ Flow Cytometer*

The highly automated XF-1600 provides laboratories with improved flexibility and efficiency for a wide range of applications. In addition to seamless integration into the laboratory’s workflow, the XF-1600 works in tandem with Sysmex America’s PS-10 Sample Preparation System to automate the entire process of antibody staining, incubation and flow cytometry analysis -- ensuring a new level of confidence in the results produced. In conjunction with over 1,000 antibody reagents, Sysmex offers a complete, reliable solution from specimen reception to reporting results.

*For research use only, not for use in diagnostic procedures. RUO instruments must be validated before use in clinical practice.

PS-10™ Sample Preparation System

The highly automated and flexible PS-10, designed for complex laboratory-developed tests and routine flow cytometry applications, provides clinical laboratories with a new level of workflow efficiency and confidence in accurate results. The PS-10 automates sample preparation, alleviating primary operational bottlenecks in busy clinical flow laboratories, as well as eliminating variability between operators. The PS-10 also offers standardization for antibody cocktailing and reduces the amount of manual transferring of samples performed by laboratory staff.

Informatics Solutions

Caresphere™ Workflow Solution (WS)

Designed to address data privacy, security and compliance concerns, Caresphere WS delivers dramatic workflow efficiency increases to laboratories. Caresphere WS is HITRUST CSF®-certified and is an intuitive, cloud-based software solution that enables sophisticated test result workflow optimization for laboratories to meet increasing demands, streamline decision-making and reduce risk.

*Caresphere WS will replace WAMTM 5.0, sunsetting in 2025.

BeyondCareSM Quality Control Monitor (BCQM)

The unique BeyondCare Quality Control Monitor (BCQM) is an evidence-based quality control management program that monitors the health and accuracy of your analyzers. Automated, color-coded QC interpretation and standardized troubleshooting guidance eliminate the uncertainty from QC procedures and instill confidence in analyzer performance. BCQM is available for hematology XN and XN-L Series and urinalysis UN-Series.

eSupply

eSupply is an innovative ordering system allowing you to streamline your hematology and urinalysis reagent and consumables orders. eSupply's smart AI technology creates a personalized order for you when you scan your reagents and is smart enough to let you know when your reagents are expiring. Once reviewed and approved, your order will be on its way, ready to be received. eSupply saves time by not recounting boxes, space by only ordering what you need and money by reducing the need for expensive overnight shipping.

To learn more about how Sysmex America is leading the way with innovation at AACC, go to www.sysmex.com/showcase.

About Sysmex America

Sysmex America is lighting the way to better health with diagnostic solutions that transform the future of healthcare and contribute to healthier lives. Its innovative hematology, urinalysis, information systems and flow cytometry testing technology is reshaping the world of diagnostics. As Americas regional affiliate of Kobe, Japan-based Sysmex Corporation – a trusted global leader respected for optimizing the efficiency, operations and financial performance of clinical laboratories – it offers diagnostic products that equip patients and the healthcare professionals who treat them with the information needed to make decisions with greater trust and confidence. Forbes magazine named Sysmex one of the most innovative companies in the healthcare equipment and services category, and the Center for Companies That Care named Sysmex America to its “Honor Roll.” Learn more about Sysmex America at www.sysmex.com/us.

