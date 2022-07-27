Newswise — NEW YORK – July 27, 2022 – The TCT Career Achievement Award will be presented to Valentin Fuster, MD, PhD, on September 17, 2022, at the 34th Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT), the annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF). The award is given each year to an outstanding individual who has made significant contributions to the field of interventional cardiology and transformed patient care through their career endeavors, research pursuits, and mentorship of others.

Dr. Fuster is a world-renowned cardiologist, researcher, and advocate for global heart disease prevention. Over the course of his career, he has authored more than 1,000 scientific articles. His research has elevated the knowledge and treatment of coronary artery disease, atherosclerosis, and thrombosis. Dr. Fuster’s influence extends well beyond cardiology and medicine. His seminal research in early cardiovascular intervention for preschoolers served as the inspiration for the Muppet character Dr. Ruster, a physician on the Spanish-language version of “Sesame Street” who teaches children to make heart-healthy choices through diet and exercise.

“Valentin is an iconic figure in cardiovascular medicine who has had a monumental impact as a clinical practitioner, research scientist, and educator,” said Martin B. Leon, MD, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of CRF. “His commitment to cardiovascular disease prevention along with his dedication to training the next generation of physicians are unparalleled. Through his research and mentorship, Valentin has set the standard for excellence and achievement in our field.”

Dr. Fuster is the only cardiologist to have received the highest awards for research from the four leading cardiovascular organizations: the American Heart Association (Gold Medal and Research Achievement Award), the American College of Cardiology (Living Legend and Life Achievement Award), the European Society of Cardiology (Gold Medal), and the Interamerican Society of Cardiology (Research Achievement Award). Among the positions of distinction that he has held are president of the American Heart Association, president of the World Heart Federation, and president of the ACC Training Program. In 2022, the American College of Cardiology established a new award in his honor, the Valentin Fuster Award for Innovation in Science. He received the award in its first year.

“Valentin is one of the most dedicated and passionate leaders in medicine,” added Juan F. Granada, MD, CRF’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “He is a kind, remarkable individual whose career has been marked not only by his significant contributions to research and education but also his tireless efforts in developing global programs targeting critical problems in cardiovascular care access and equity. We are extremely proud to honor him with the TCT 2022 Career Achievement Award.”

Dr. Fuster currently serves as Physician-in-Chief of The Mount Sinai Hospital, Director of Mount Sinai Heart, and Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. He is also the General Director of the National Center for Cardiovascular Research or CNIC (equivalent to NHLBI) in Madrid, Spain. His extraordinary clinical achievements and dedication to global health and public education have earned him the title of doctor honoris causa from 35 universities.

Previous winners of the TCT Career Achievement Award include Geoffrey O. Hartzler, MD; David R. Holmes, MD; Patrick W. Serruys, MD, PhD; John B. Simpson, MD; Antonio Colombo, MD; Julio C. Palmaz, MD; Donald S. Baim, MD; William W. O’Neill, MD; J. Eduardo M.R. Sousa, MD, PhD; Eugene Braunwald, MD; James T. Willerson, MD; Paul Yock, MD; Barry T. Katzen, MD; Seung-Jung Park, MD; Spencer B. King III, MD; Alain G. Cribier, MD; Eric J. Topol, MD; Renu Virmani, MD; Andreas Gruentzig, MD; Michael J. Mack, MD; John E. Abele; and Runlin Gao, MD; Elazer Edelman, MD, PhD; Bram Zuckerman, MD; Robert O. Bonow, MD, MS.

The TCT 2022 Career Achievement Award will be presented on September 17, 2022, at 10:45 AM ET in the Clinical Science & Endovascular Theater of the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, Massachusetts.

About CRF and TCT

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is one of the world’s leading nonprofit organizations specializing in interventional cardiology innovation, research, and education. CRF is dedicated to helping doctors improve survival and quality of life for people suffering from heart and vascular disease. For over 30 years, CRF has helped accelerate medical breakthroughs and educated doctors on the latest treatments for heart disease. CRF’s centers of excellence include the CRF Skirball Center for Innovation, CRF Clinical Trials Center, CRF Center for Education, CRF Digital, TCTMD, and Structural Heart: The Journal of the Heart Team.

Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) is the annual scientific symposium of CRF and the premier educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine. Now in its 34th year, TCT features major medical research breakthroughs and gathers leading researchers and clinicians from around the world to present and discuss the latest evidence-based research in the field.

For more information, visit www.crf.org and www.tctconference.com.

###