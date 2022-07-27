Newswise — NEW YORK – July 27, 2022 – The TCT Geoffrey O. Hartzler Master Operator Award will be presented to Jean Fajadet, MD, on September 18, 2022, at the 34th Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT), the annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF). The award is given each year to a physician who has advanced the field of interventional cardiovascular medicine through technical excellence and innovation.

Dr. Fajadet, a pioneer in the field of interventional cardiology, is recognized for his mastery of complex procedures. With more than 35 years of experience, his distinguished career has spanned decades and continents, with hundreds of scientific papers published in peer-reviewed journals and having served as principal investigator or co-investigator in 49 groundbreaking international and multicenter clinical trials for innovative interventional procedures and devices. Dr. Fajadet's passion and dedication to educating, training, and paving the way for the next generation of interventional cardiologists are other facets of his contributions to the field.

“With the greatest pleasure, we are delighted to acknowledge our most deserving friend and colleague, Dr. Jean Fajadet, with this special award,” said Martin B. Leon, MD, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of CRF. “Not only has he devoted his career to developing and refining complex interventional procedures, but he has also been a relentless champion for teaching and sharing the latest techniques with others. His passion for education and collaboration has had a tremendous impact on interventional cardiology.”

Among his many major accomplishments, Dr. Fajadet is co-founder, vice chairman, and course director of EuroPCR, where he also served as president from 2011 to 2014. He is also course director of GulfPCR-GIM and AICT/AsiaPCR, advisor to PCR London Valves, course chairman of PCR-CIT China Chengdu Valves, and co-founder and former co-director of the Clinique Pasteur Interventional Cardiovascular Group, the leading center in France.

“We are extremely honored to pay tribute to Dr. Jean Fajadet,” added Juan F. Granada, MD, CRF’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Jean is one of the most inspirational and accomplished individuals in interventional cardiology. He has truly embraced education and global collaboration throughout his career, especially through his work with EuroPCR, which has had an indelible impact on the next generation of physicians and healthcare professionals. It is a real honor to have Jean and PCR as some of our closest partners.”

Previous winners of the TCT Geoffrey O. Hartzler Master Operator Award include Eberhard Grube, MD; Hideo Tamai, MD; Osamu Katoh, MD; Takahiko Suzuki, MD; Horst Sievert, MD, PhD; Barry D. Rutherford, MD; Bernhard Meier, MD; Marie Claude Morice, MD; Paul S. Teirstein, MD; Patrick L. Whitlow, MD; Alec Vahanian, MD; John G. Webb, MD; and Shigeru Saito, MD.

The TCT 2022 Geoffrey O. Hartzler Master Operator Award will be presented on September 18, 2022, at 10:45 AM ET in the Clinical Science & Endovascular Theater of the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, Massachusetts.

About CRF and TCT

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is one of the world’s leading nonprofit organizations specializing in interventional cardiology innovation, research, and education. CRF is dedicated to helping doctors improve survival and quality of life for people suffering from heart and vascular disease. For over 30 years, CRF has helped accelerate medical breakthroughs and educated doctors on the latest treatments for heart disease. CRF’s centers of excellence include the CRF Skirball Center for Innovation, CRF Clinical Trials Center, CRF Center for Education, CRF Digital, TCTMD, and Structural Heart: The Journal of the Heart Team.

Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) is the annual scientific symposium of CRF and the premier educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine. Now in its 34th year, TCT features major medical research breakthroughs and gathers leading researchers and clinicians from around the world to present and discuss the latest evidence-based research in the field.

For more information, visit www.crf.org and www.tctconference.com.

###