Abstract: The cellular reconstitution after childhood cancer therapy is associated with the risk of infection and efficacy of revaccination. Many studies have described the reconstitution after stem cell transplantation (SCT). The recovery after cancer treatment in children who have not undergone SCT has mainly been investigated in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), less for solid tumors. Here, we have examined the temporal evolution of total leukocyte, neutrophil and lymphocyte counts as surrogate parameters for the post-therapeutic immune recovery in a cohort of n = 52 patients with ALL in comparison to n = 58 patients with Hodgkin`s disease (HD) and n = 22 patients with Ewing sarcoma (ES). Patients with ALL showed an efficient increase in blood counts reaching the age-adjusted lower limits of normal between 4 and 5 months after the end of maintenance therapy. The two groups of patients with HD and ES exhibited a comparably delayed recovery of total leukocytes due to a protracted post-therapeutic lymphopenia which was most pronounced in patients with HD after irradiation. Our results underline that the kinetics of cellular reconstitution after therapy for HD and ES differ significantly from ALL and depend on treatment regimens and modalities. This suggests a need for disease- and treatment-specific recommendations concerning the duration of infection prophylaxis and the timing of revaccination.