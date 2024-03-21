Newswise — ROCKVILLE, MD (March 21, 2024) — The American Association of Immunologists (AAI) is proud to announce the outcome of its recent elections, in which voting 1members of the association selected the officers and committee leaders who will guide the organization in the years ahead. Representing some of the nation’s foremost academic and research institutions, the newly elected leaders will continue AAI’s commitment to support research funding, shape public policy, and foster a deeper understanding of the immune system's role in health and disease. Their terms of office begin July 1 of this year.
“In an ever-evolving scientific landscape, effective leadership ensures that AAI can adapt to new challenges and seize new opportunities. I am excited to welcome these new leaders who will provide the vision and action required to take the field of immunology and AAI into the future,” said AAI CEO Loretta Doan.
The newly elected leaders are:
President 2024–2025
Stephen Jameson, Ph.D., AAI ’96
Professor and Chairman's Fund Professorship in Experimental Pathology, Center for Immunology—University of Minnesota Medical School, Twin Cities
Vice President 2024–2025
Ulrich H. von Andrian, M.D., AAI ’97
Edward Mallinckrodt Jr. Professor of Immunopathology; Program Leader, Basic Immunology—Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT and Harvard; Department of Immunology—Harvard Medical School
Secretary-Treasurer 2024–2027
Joan Goverman, Ph.D., DFAAI, AAI ’95
Professor Emeritus, Department of Immunology—University of Washington
Councilor 2024–2028
Donna L. Farber, Ph.D., DFAAI, AAI ’95
George H. Humphreys, II Professor of Surgical Sciences, Department of Microbiology and Immunology—Columbia University
Awards Committee 2024–2027
Pamela L. Schwartzberg, M.D., Ph.D., AAI ’01
Senior Investigator, Laboratory of Immune System Biology—National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and National Human Genome Research Institute, NIH
Finance Committee 2024–2027
Laurence Morel, Ph.D., AAI ’99
Professor and Chair, Department of Microbiology, Immunology & Molecular Genetics—University of Texas Health San Antonio
Nominating Committee 2024–2025
Barbara L. Kee, Ph.D., AAI ’04 - Chair
Professor, Department of Pathology and Department of Family Medicine; Chair, Committee on Cancer Biology—University of Chicago
Clara Abraham, M.D., AAI ’04
Professor, Department of Internal Medicine and Member of Human and Translational Immunology—Yale University
DeBroski R. Herbert, Ph.D., AAI ’00
Penn Presidential Professor of Immunology, Department of Pathobiology—University of Pennsylvania
Robert L. Modlin, M.D., DFAAI, AAI ’86
Professor, Department of Medicine, Division of Dermatology—David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
Laura Santambrogio, M.D., AAI ’16
Associate Director, Precision Immunology—Englander Institute of Precision Medicine; Professor of Radiation Oncology and of Physiology and Biophysics, Weill Cornell Medicine
Program Committee 2024–2027
Carrie L. Lucas, Ph.D., AAI ’09
Associate Professor of Immunobiology—Yale School of Medicine
Katrin D. Mayer-Barber, Ph.D., AAI ’16
Tenure-Track Investigator, Lab of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology—National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH
Publications Committee 2024–2028
Kristen A. Hogquist, Ph.D., DFAAI, AAI ’95
Professor, Center for Immunology—University of Minnesota
About The American Association of Immunologists
The American Association of Immunologists (AAI) is one of the world’s largest organizations of immunologists and scientists in related disciplines. Our mission is to improve global health and well-being by advancing immunology and elevating public understanding about the immune system. AAI members are responsible for some of the most significant biomedical discoveries of the past century, including the development of life-saving cancer immunotherapies, monoclonal antibodies, transplant technologies, and vaccines. We support scientists across the field of immunology through knowledge dissemination, community building, advocacy, and public outreach.