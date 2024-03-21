Newswise — ROCKVILLE, MD (March 21, 2024) — The American Association of Immunologists (AAI) is proud to announce the outcome of its recent elections, in which voting 1members of the association selected the officers and committee leaders who will guide the organization in the years ahead. Representing some of the nation’s foremost academic and research institutions, the newly elected leaders will continue AAI’s commitment to support research funding, shape public policy, and foster a deeper understanding of the immune system's role in health and disease. Their terms of office begin July 1 of this year.

“In an ever-evolving scientific landscape, effective leadership ensures that AAI can adapt to new challenges and seize new opportunities. I am excited to welcome these new leaders who will provide the vision and action required to take the field of immunology and AAI into the future,” said AAI CEO Loretta Doan.

The newly elected leaders are:

President 2024–2025

Stephen Jameson, Ph.D., AAI ’96

Professor and Chairman's Fund Professorship in Experimental Pathology, Center for Immunology—University of Minnesota Medical School, Twin Cities

Vice President 2024–2025

Ulrich H. von Andrian, M.D., AAI ’97

Edward Mallinckrodt Jr. Professor of Immunopathology; Program Leader, Basic Immunology—Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT and Harvard; Department of Immunology—Harvard Medical School



Secretary-Treasurer 2024–2027

Joan Goverman, Ph.D., DFAAI, AAI ’95

Professor Emeritus, Department of Immunology—University of Washington

Councilor 2024–2028

Donna L. Farber, Ph.D., DFAAI, AAI ’95

George H. Humphreys, II Professor of Surgical Sciences, Department of Microbiology and Immunology—Columbia University



Awards Committee 2024–2027

Pamela L. Schwartzberg, M.D., Ph.D., AAI ’01

Senior Investigator, Laboratory of Immune System Biology—National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and National Human Genome Research Institute, NIH



Finance Committee 2024–2027

Laurence Morel, Ph.D., AAI ’99

Professor and Chair, Department of Microbiology, Immunology & Molecular Genetics—University of Texas Health San Antonio



Nominating Committee 2024–2025

Barbara L. Kee, Ph.D., AAI ’04 - Chair

Professor, Department of Pathology and Department of Family Medicine; Chair, Committee on Cancer Biology—University of Chicago

Clara Abraham, M.D., AAI ’04

Professor, Department of Internal Medicine and Member of Human and Translational Immunology—Yale University

DeBroski R. Herbert, Ph.D., AAI ’00

Penn Presidential Professor of Immunology, Department of Pathobiology—University of Pennsylvania

Robert L. Modlin, M.D., DFAAI, AAI ’86

Professor, Department of Medicine, Division of Dermatology—David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA

Laura Santambrogio, M.D., AAI ’16

Associate Director, Precision Immunology—Englander Institute of Precision Medicine; Professor of Radiation Oncology and of Physiology and Biophysics, Weill Cornell Medicine



Program Committee 2024–2027

Carrie L. Lucas, Ph.D., AAI ’09

Associate Professor of Immunobiology—Yale School of Medicine

Katrin D. Mayer-Barber, Ph.D., AAI ’16

Tenure-Track Investigator, Lab of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology—National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH



Publications Committee 2024–2028

Kristen A. Hogquist, Ph.D., DFAAI, AAI ’95

Professor, Center for Immunology—University of Minnesota

About The American Association of Immunologists

The American Association of Immunologists (AAI) is one of the world’s largest organizations of immunologists and scientists in related disciplines. Our mission is to improve global health and well-being by advancing immunology and elevating public understanding about the immune system. AAI members are responsible for some of the most significant biomedical discoveries of the past century, including the development of life-saving cancer immunotherapies, monoclonal antibodies, transplant technologies, and vaccines. We support scientists across the field of immunology through knowledge dissemination, community building, advocacy, and public outreach.