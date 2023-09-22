Newswise — Washington, DC (September 22, 2023) — The American Society of Nephrology (ASN) congratulates the House and Senate sponsors of the Securing the U.S. Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN) Act upon President Biden signing the legislation and thanks the Biden-Harris administration for its commitment to improving American’s access to transplantation. Now enacted, the bipartisan bill increases transparency and accountability in the operation of the U.S. transplant system, maximizing access to vital transplant care for the 37 million Americans living with kidney diseases.

The legislation was led in the House of Representatives by Representative Larry Bucshon, MD and Representative Robin Kelly and in the Senate by Senator Ron Wyden, Senator Chuck Grassley, Senator Benjamin Cardin, Senator Todd Young, Senator Bill Cassidy, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Jerry Moran, and Senator Cory Booker.

“Seeing President Biden sign the Securing the U.S. OPTN Act into law today filled me with hope for my patients and their families” said ASN President Michelle A. Josephson, MD, FASN. “This law stands as an example of the real difference we can make in the lives of Americans by working together. By opening the door for continued improvements to our transplant system, this law reflects the very real possibility that exists to maximize access to kidney transplant care for the millions of Americans living with kidney diseases.”

The Securing the U.S. OPTN Act supports the Health Resources and Services Administration’s (HRSA) OPTN Modernization Initiative, a sweeping effort that seeks to advance technology, data transparency, governance, operations, and quality improvement and innovation within the U.S. transplant network. Improving the transplant system is a priority of the Biden-Harris Administration, and the recent unveiling of the Organ Transplant Affinity Group described plans for a “whole of government” approach to improving the U.S. transplant system.

ASN stands ready to assist the HRSA in its implementation of the Securing the U.S. OPTN Act and the HRSA OPTN Modernization Initiative. ASN looks forward to the increased transparency and accountability this law will establish in the operation of the transplant network, in turn maximizing access to kidney transplant as the optimal therapy for most people living with kidney failure.

