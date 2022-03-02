Abstract

Cells sense and respond to a variety of physical cues from their surrounding microenvironment, and these are interpreted through mechanotransductive processes to inform their behavior. These mechanisms have particular relevance to stem cells, where control of stem cell proliferation, potency, and differentiation is key to their successful application in regenerative medicine. It is increasingly recognized that surface micro- and nanotopographies influence stem cell behavior and may represent a powerful tool with which to direct the morphology and fate of stem cells. Current progress toward this goal has been driven by combined advances in fabrication technologies and cell biology. Here, the capacity to generate precisely defined micro- and nanoscale topographies has facilitated the studies that provide knowledge of the mechanotransducive processes that govern the cellular response as well as knowledge of the specific features that can drive cells toward a defined differentiation outcome. However, the path forward is not fully defined, and the “bumpy road” that lays ahead must be crossed before the full potential of these approaches can be fully exploited. This review focuses on the challenges and opportunities in applying micro- and nanotopographies to dictate stem cell fate for regenerative medicine. Here, key techniques used to produce topographic features are reviewed, such as photolithography, block copolymer lithography, electron beam lithography, nanoimprint lithography, soft lithography, scanning probe lithography, colloidal lithography, electrospinning, and surface roughening, alongside their advantages and disadvantages. The biological impacts of surface topographies are then discussed, including the current understanding of the mechanotransductive mechanisms by which these cues are interpreted by the cells, as well as the specific effects of surface topographies on cell differentiation and fate. Finally, considerations in translating these technologies and their future prospects are evaluated.