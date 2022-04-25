Abstract

Diabetes mellitus (DM) is a worldwide chronic epidemic disease of impaired glucose metabolism. Transplantation of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) is considered a promising emerging treatment strategy for diabetes. However, the harsh internal environment of DM patients can inhibit the treatment effects of transplanted MSCs. Fortunately, this adverse effect can be reversed by resveratrol (Res). Therefore, we investigated and summarized relevant studies on the combined treatment of diabetes with MSCs and resveratrol. This review presents the therapeutic effects of this combination therapy strategy on DM in glycemic control, anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidative stress and anti-fibrotic. Moreover, this review explained the mechanisms of MSCs and resveratrol in diabetes treatment from 3 aspects, including promoting cell survival and inhibiting apoptosis, inhibiting histiocyte fibrosis, and improving glucose metabolism. These findings help to understand in-depth mechanisms of the treatment of DM and help to propose a potential treatment strategy for DM and its complications.