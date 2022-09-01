Research Alert
A new ToxPoint articles argues that “Copper Is the New Showstopper,” while a commentary calls for patient-relevant tissue models in the September 2022 issue of Toxicological Sciences (ToxSci), the official journal of the Society of Toxicology (SOT). Other featured articles include a contemporary review on machine learning and artificial intelligence, research on inflammatory cell responses in protein-c mutant lungs to ozone exposure, and a study that explores whether nonanimal systematic safety assessments can be used for safety decisions associated with human health.
Here are the highlights from ToxSci Volume 189, Issue #1:
- “ToxPoint: Copper Is the New Showstopper” (Open Access)
- Commentary “New Drug Modalities Demand a Refined Preclinical Safety Assessment: A Call for Patient-Relevant Tissue Models”
- Contemporary Review “Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in Toxicological Sciences” (free to read for nonsubscribers)
- ToxSpotlight Article “Parenchymal and Inflammatory Cell Responses to Single and Repeated Ozone Exposure in Healthy and Surfactant Protein-C Mutant Lung (free to read for nonsubscribers)
- ToxSpotlight Article “Are Nonanimal Systemic Safety Assessments Protective? A Toolbox and Workflow” (Open Access)
