A new ToxPoint articles argues that “Copper Is the New Showstopper,” while a commentary calls for patient-relevant tissue models in the September 2022 issue of Toxicological Sciences (ToxSci), the official journal of the Society of Toxicology (SOT). Other featured articles include a contemporary review on machine learning and artificial intelligence, research on inflammatory cell responses in protein-c mutant lungs to ozone exposure, and a study that explores whether nonanimal systematic safety assessments can be used for safety decisions associated with human health.

Here are the highlights from ToxSci Volume 189, Issue #1:

The September 2022 issue of ToxSci, as well as all past issues, are available on the ToxSci website.

Toxicological Sciences Volume 189, Issue 1

