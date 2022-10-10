Abstract: Background Brain strokes are the cause of death in many people, among survivors; it can cause problems such as motor and cognitive impairment. The role of the hippocampus and its damage in ischemia has been assessed by researchers. One of the treatments commonly used today by researchers in cell therapy. Therefore, this study aimed to evaluate the use of dental pulp stem cells and erythropoietin in mice hippocampus after ischemia-reperfusion. Methods In this study, NMRI male mice were divided into six groups. Except for the sham group, all groups group experienced ischemic hippocampus. A group received erythropoietin or dental pulp stem cells and the other group received a combination exposer of erythropoietin and DPSC, while the vehicle group received DPSC solvent and erythropoietin solvent. After eight weeks, they were subjected to a test of learning and memory by Morris water maze. Then, their brains were examined for histological assessment, and immunohistochemistry (DCX and NeuN for neurogenesis). Furthermore, VEGF was applied for angiogenesis and GFAP for gliosis examination. Results The behavioral function of the group receiving erythropoietin and the combined group (DPSC and erythropoietin) was better than other groups. The mean number of healthy cells in EPO, DPSC, and EPO + DPSC groups was significantly different from that of the vehicle group (P < 0.05). Besides, DPSC, EPO, and EPO + DPSC groups showed a significant increase in green density in comparison with the ischemia and vehicle groups (P < 0.05), but no difference was found between the ischemia and sham groups. Conclusion DPSC and erythropoietin were capable of increased neuronal function but behavioral studies revealed that outcomes of erythropoietin therapy are better than DPSC