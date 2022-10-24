Newswise — NEW YORK, NY– The New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF) announced Dr. Derrick Rossi, a member of the NYSCF Board of Directors and co-founder of Moderna, as Interim CEO of NYSCF.

“It has been a great privilege to serve on the NYSCF Board of Directors and I am honored to now serve as Interim CEO,” said Dr. Rossi. “Since I first became a member of the NYSCF community in 2010, I have been in awe. Without question, NYSCF’s impact on stem cell science has been enormous and, quite frankly, unmatched. I am honored and excited to lead NYSCF at this critical juncture.”

NYSCF is a New York-based non-profit organization that supports stem cell scientists around the world and operates the NYSCF Research Institute, the largest independent stem cell laboratory in the United States. Since its founding in 2005, advances from NYSCF research have twice been named Time magazine’s #1 scientific breakthrough of the year, and NYSCF-supported research has led to over 20 major clinical breakthroughs that are already, or in the process of, bringing clinical treatments for devastating diseases to patients in need.

Dr. Rossi, a biotechnology entrepreneur and stem cell scientist, is the co-founder of Moderna and co founder of Intellia Therapeutics, Magenta Therapeutics, and Stelexis Therapeutics. Until his retirement from academia, he was an Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School and Harvard University, and an investigator at Boston Children’s Hospital where he led an academic team working on stem cell biology and regenerative medicine.

“I believe that science and stem cell science will lead to important new therapies for patients,” stated Dr. Rossi. “NYSCF occupies a unique niche in the global research and biomedical ecosystem as an independent research institute that works to advance the entire stem cell field. I have been so deeply impressed in my meetings with NYSCF scientists, engineers, and staff and have been incredibly energized in engaging with the work happening at the NYSCF Research Institute. I look forward to advancing our mission of accelerating cures alongside the tremendous NYSCF team.”

In 2010, Dr. Rossi was named a NYSCF – Robertson Stem Cell Investigator as a member of the inaugural class of Investigators for his discovery that induced pluripotent stem cells could be created using mRNA. His subsequent research and companies have focused on exploring the potential of mRNA, including using it to create proteins in cells and patients as therapeutic agents. His efforts in the development of cutting-edge technologies and new therapeutic strategies are at the forefront of regenerative medicine and biotechnology. Time magazine named Dr. Rossi as one of the 100 Most Influential People in the world (Time 100) in 2011. Dr. Rossi earned his B.Sc. and M.Sc. from University of Toronto, and his PhD from the University of Helsinki. He joined the NYSCF Board of Directors in 2020.

About The New York Stem Cell Foundation Research Institute

The New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF) Research Institute is an independent non-profit organization accelerating cures and better treatments for patients through stem cell research. The NYSCF global community includes over 200 researchers at leading institutions worldwide, including the NYSCF – Druckenmiller Fellows, the NYSCF – Robertson Investigators, the NYSCF –

Robertson Stem Cell Prize Recipients, and NYSCF Research Institute scientists and engineers. The NYSCF Research Institute is an acknowledged world leader in stem cell research and in the development of pioneering stem cell technologies, including the NYSCF Global Stem Cell Array®, which is used to create cell lines for laboratories around the globe. NYSCF focuses on translational research in an accelerator model designed to overcome barriers that slow discovery and replace silos with collaboration.