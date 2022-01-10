Stem cells are of great interest in tissue regeneration due to their abilitytomodulatethelocalmicroenvironmentbysecretingbioactive factors (collectively, secretome). However, secretome delivery through conditioned media still requires time-consuming cell isolation and maintenance and also may contain factors antagonistic to targeted tissue regeneration. We have therefore engineered a synthetic artiﬁcial stem cell (SASC) system which mimics the paracrine effectof thestem cellsecretomeandprovides tailorabilityof the composition for targeted tissue regeneration. We report the ﬁrstof many applications of theSASCsystemwe have formulated to treat osteoarthritis (OA). Choosing growth factors important to chondrogenesis and encapsulating respective recombinant proteins in poly (lactic-coglycolic acid) 85:15 (PLGA) we fabricated the SASC system. We compared the antiinﬂammatory and chondroprotectiveeffects ofSASCtothat ofadipose-derivedstemcells (ADSCs) using in vitro interleukin 1B-induced and in vivo collagenaseinduced osteoarthritis rodent models. We have designed SASC as an injectable therapy with controlled release of the formulated secretome. In vitro, SASC showed signiﬁcant antiinﬂammatory and chondroprotective effects as seen by the up-regulation of SOX9 and reduction of nitric oxide, ADAMTS5, and PRG4 genes compared to ADSCs. In vivo, treatment with SASC and ADSCs signiﬁcantly attenuated cartilage degeneration and improved the biomechanical properties of the articular cartilage in comparison to OA control. This SASC system demonstrates the feasibility of developing a completely synthetic, tailorable stem cell secretome which reinforces the possibility of developing a new therapeutic strategy that provides better control over targeted tissue engineeringapplications.