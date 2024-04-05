Newswise — Question: When it comes to complex social issues like gun violence, health care or in this case, the missing and murdered Indigenous population, how do we even begin tackling these problems?

Meet Omi Hodwitz, an associate professor in the Department of Culture, Society and Justice at University of Idaho. Hodwitz and her students are compiling the most comprehensive database to date of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirits in Canada and the United States.

