Newswise — Question: Do you think the dead have power over the living, either literally or figuratively?

Meet Kate Kolpan, an assistant professor in the Department of Culture, Society and Justice at University of Idaho. Kolpan is a bioarchaeologist and forensic anthropologist whose research focuses on migration, violence, warfare and the politics related to the exhumation, identification and commemoration of human remains in both the past and present. She will discuss the politics of human remains and how forensics in real life differs from how it’s depicted on TV.

