Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Jan. 22, 2024) -- The View Hospital in affiliation with Cedars-Sinai is proud to announce that it will host the inaugural "Innovations in Orthopedics Symposium" on Jan. 27 at the Equestrian Club in Doha, Qatar.

This symposium will bring together highly respected pioneers and experts in the field of orthopedic medicine, who will showcase the newest innovations reshaping the landscape of orthopedics.

The collaboration with Cedars-Sinai, a leading academic medical center in the U.S., further underscores the commitment of The View Hospital leadership to foster global partnerships and advance medical knowledge. Cedars-Sinai has been named to the Honor Roll for the eighth consecutive year in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals 2023-24“rankings.

The symposium will feature speakers from The View Hospital and Cedars-Sinai alongside experts from other reputable hospitals in Qatar, specifically Hamad Medical Corporation and Aspetar. The goal of this gathering of international and local experts is to share knowledge and explore groundbreaking techniques and technologies revolutionizing the diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of orthopedic conditions.

"From the newest surgical procedures and minimally invasive interventions to preservation protocols and the integration of stem cell therapy, we will unravel the future of orthopedics," said Mr. Matthew Dronsfield, CEO at The View Hospital.

The symposium is a testament to The View Hospital’s dedication to elevating its role in bringing together experts and leading discussions on advancements in orthopedic surgery and medical education. It serves as a platform for the exchange of knowledge and the promotion of excellence in patient care.

"All of us at Cedars-Sinai Department of Orthopaedics are excited to collaborate with our partners in Doha in fostering knowledge exchange between physicians that will enhance the highest-quality patient care for patients in Qatar and throughout the region," said Bert Mandelbaum, MD, Co-Chair, Medical Affairs, Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute; Co-Chair, Sports Medicine Department of Orthopaedic Surgery Cedars-Sinai.

There are more conferences to come, said Heitham Hassoun, MD, vice president and medical director of Cedars-Sinai International. “This is the first in a series of conferences that will focus on leading-edge treatments in a variety of medical specialties, including cardiology, gastroenterology and OBGYN care," Hassoun said.

The event has been accredited to provide all attendees with 6.5 Continuing Medical Education (CME) Category 1 credits from Qatar and 6.5 American Medical Associate (AMA) PRA category 1 credit, thereby ensuring that participants can further their professional development. Healthcare professionals, including physicians, nurses, researchers, professors, physical therapists and rehabilitation specialists, are encouraged to attend.

For more information and registration details, please visit www.theviewhospital.com.