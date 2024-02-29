WHAT:

Newswise — The complete list of late-breaking clinical science to be presented at THT 2024: Technology and Heart Failure Therapeutics is now available online. An international heart failure conference organized by the Cardiovascular Research Foundation® (CRF®), THT will take place March 4-6, 2024, at the Westin Boston Seaport in Boston, MA. The full program guide can be found at https://tht2024.crfconnect.com/program-guide.

Now in its third year, THT 2024 has evolved into the premier destination for groundbreaking data and updates on heart failure treatments. This unique conference offers a dynamic platform to explore the intersection of device- and technology-based treatments within the broader context of drug therapies. THT shines a spotlight on fostering synergy between traditional and innovative approaches to heart failure management. Three sessions will feature 20 late-breaking clinical science presentations focusing on transcatheter approaches to treating a diverse range of heart failure patients.

Featured Late-Breaking Clinical Science Abstracts I

Tuesday, March 5, 2024

2:00 PM — 3:17 PM EST

Grand Ballroom A-B, Concourse Level

One Year Outcomes of Left Atrial to Coronary Sinus Shunting for Treatment of Symptomatic Heart Failure; The ALT FLOW Early Feasibility Study One Year Results

Firas Zahr

The Pivotal ALIVE Trial of the Revivent TC Transcatheter Ventricular Enhancement System in Heart Failure Patients with Prior Anterior Myocardial Infarction

Jerry D. Estep

Endovascular Ablation of the Right Greater Splanchnic Nerve in Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction: REBALANCE-HF Randomized Trial 12-Month Results

Sanjiv J. Shah

Initial Experience with Transcatheter Myotomy (SESAME) to Treat Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy and Left Ventricular Outflow Obstruction

Adam B. Greenbaum

Direct Oral Anti-Coagulant Apixaban in Left Ventricular Assist Devices (DOAC LVAD) Study

Palak Shah

Cardiac Pulmonary Nerve Stimulation Improves Outcomes of Patients with Acute Decompensated Heart Failure: Results of the STOP-ADHF Pilot Study

Sitaramesh Emani

An International Multicenter Report on Long Term Outcomes after LVAD Explantation - The VAD Wean Registry

Snehal R. Patel

Featured Late-Breaking Clinical Science Abstracts II

Tuesday, March 5, 2024

4:30 PM — 5:47 PM EST

Grand Ballroom A-B, Concourse Level

RECOVER-HF Pilot Study: Synchronized Diaphragmatic Stimulation for HFrEF Therapy

Marat Fudim

Relationship of Patient Adherence to the Performance of a Remote Speech Analysis System to Detect Worsening Heart Failure Events in Ambulatory Heart Failure Patients

William T. Abraham

A Nationwide Study of a Remote Patient Monitoring and Intervention Program: The Impact on Heart Failure Clinical Outcomes and Healthcare Cost

David Ian Feldman

Derivation and Validation of a Multicenter Model to Identify Candidates for Advanced HF Therapies with High Potential to Achieve post-LVAD Reverse Cardiac Remodeling

Stavros G. Drakos

Short-term Atrial Shunt Device-Induced Changes in Cardiac Structure/Function and Risk of Subsequent Heart Failure Events: Findings from the REDUCE-LAP HF II Randomized Clinical Trial

David M. Kaye

Remote Management of Sitting Pulmonary Artery Pressures Tested Against a Performance Goal of Reduced HF Hospitalizations and All-cause Mortality in a Prospective Multi-Center Open Label PROACTIVE-HF Trial in NYHA Class III Heart Failure

Liviu Klein

Featured Late-Breaking Clinical Science Abstracts III

Wednesday, March 6, 2024

8:00 AM — 9:15 AM EST

Grand Ballroom C-E, Concourse Level

A Novel Cardiac Scale and Algorithm for Detecting Worsening Congestion Preceding Heart Failure Events (HFEs): A Preliminary Analysis of the SCALE-HF 1 Study

Marat Fudim

Serial Direct Sodium Removal in Patients with Heart Failure and Diuretic Resistance

Jeffrey Testani

Aquapheresis for Management of Decompensated Heart Failure: A Re-appraisal of AVOID-HF

Sean P. Pinney

AI Assisted Identification of Super Responders for Ultrafiltration can Reduce 90-Day Readmission Rates: Evidence from AVOID-HF Trial

Deya Alkhatib

Multicenter Development and Validation of a Supervised Machine Learning Risk Model to Predict Right Ventricular Failure Following Mechanical Circulatory Support: The STOP-RVF Score

Stavros G. Drakos

Introduction Of Guideline Directed Medical Therapy And Native Heart Recovery In Patients Supported By Impella 5.5

Kanika P. Mody

Impact Of Rapid Up-Titration of Guideline-Directed Medical Therapies On Quality of Life: Insights From The STRONG-HF Trial

Kamile Cerlinskaite-Bajore

Additional information on THT is available at https://tht2024.crfconnect.com/.

Approximately 6.7 million adults in the United States have heart failure. The incidence of heart failure is projected to increase by 46% from 2012 to 2030, affecting more than 8 million people.

Given the growing prevalence of heart failure and innovation in new therapies, CRF recognizes the importance of creating a high-quality research and educational conference featuring new diagnostic approaches and advanced technologies to treat various forms of heart failure.

March 4-6, 2024

Westin Boston Seaport District

425 Summer Street

Boston, MA 02210

The program directors for THT 2023 are:

Daniel Burkhoff, MD, PhD

Cardiovascular Research Foundation

New York, NY

Jerry D. Estep, MD

Cleveland Clinic Florida

Weston, FL

Ulrich P. Jorde, MD

Montefiore Medical Center

Bronx, NY

Manreet Kanwar, MD

Allegheny General Hospital

Pittsburgh, PA

Navin K. Kapur, MD

Tufts Medical Center

Boston, MA

Martin B. Leon, MD

NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

New York, NY

JoAnn Lindenfeld, MD

Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute

Nashville, TN

Steven O. Marx, MD

NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

New York, NY

Gabriel Sayer, MD

NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

New York, NY

W. H. Wilson Tang, MD

Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland, OH

Nir Uriel, MD

NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

New York, NY

Media may apply for registration by emailing [email protected].

