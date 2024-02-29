WHAT:
Newswise — The complete list of late-breaking clinical science to be presented at THT 2024: Technology and Heart Failure Therapeutics is now available online. An international heart failure conference organized by the Cardiovascular Research Foundation® (CRF®), THT will take place March 4-6, 2024, at the Westin Boston Seaport in Boston, MA. The full program guide can be found at https://tht2024.crfconnect.com/program-guide.
Now in its third year, THT 2024 has evolved into the premier destination for groundbreaking data and updates on heart failure treatments. This unique conference offers a dynamic platform to explore the intersection of device- and technology-based treatments within the broader context of drug therapies. THT shines a spotlight on fostering synergy between traditional and innovative approaches to heart failure management. Three sessions will feature 20 late-breaking clinical science presentations focusing on transcatheter approaches to treating a diverse range of heart failure patients.
Featured Late-Breaking Clinical Science Abstracts I
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
2:00 PM — 3:17 PM EST
Grand Ballroom A-B, Concourse Level
One Year Outcomes of Left Atrial to Coronary Sinus Shunting for Treatment of Symptomatic Heart Failure; The ALT FLOW Early Feasibility Study One Year Results
Firas Zahr
The Pivotal ALIVE Trial of the Revivent TC Transcatheter Ventricular Enhancement System in Heart Failure Patients with Prior Anterior Myocardial Infarction
Jerry D. Estep
Endovascular Ablation of the Right Greater Splanchnic Nerve in Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction: REBALANCE-HF Randomized Trial 12-Month Results
Sanjiv J. Shah
Initial Experience with Transcatheter Myotomy (SESAME) to Treat Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy and Left Ventricular Outflow Obstruction
Adam B. Greenbaum
Direct Oral Anti-Coagulant Apixaban in Left Ventricular Assist Devices (DOAC LVAD) Study
Palak Shah
Cardiac Pulmonary Nerve Stimulation Improves Outcomes of Patients with Acute Decompensated Heart Failure: Results of the STOP-ADHF Pilot Study
Sitaramesh Emani
An International Multicenter Report on Long Term Outcomes after LVAD Explantation - The VAD Wean Registry
Snehal R. Patel
Featured Late-Breaking Clinical Science Abstracts II
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
4:30 PM — 5:47 PM EST
Grand Ballroom A-B, Concourse Level
RECOVER-HF Pilot Study: Synchronized Diaphragmatic Stimulation for HFrEF Therapy
Marat Fudim
Relationship of Patient Adherence to the Performance of a Remote Speech Analysis System to Detect Worsening Heart Failure Events in Ambulatory Heart Failure Patients
William T. Abraham
A Nationwide Study of a Remote Patient Monitoring and Intervention Program: The Impact on Heart Failure Clinical Outcomes and Healthcare Cost
David Ian Feldman
Derivation and Validation of a Multicenter Model to Identify Candidates for Advanced HF Therapies with High Potential to Achieve post-LVAD Reverse Cardiac Remodeling
Stavros G. Drakos
Short-term Atrial Shunt Device-Induced Changes in Cardiac Structure/Function and Risk of Subsequent Heart Failure Events: Findings from the REDUCE-LAP HF II Randomized Clinical Trial
David M. Kaye
Remote Management of Sitting Pulmonary Artery Pressures Tested Against a Performance Goal of Reduced HF Hospitalizations and All-cause Mortality in a Prospective Multi-Center Open Label PROACTIVE-HF Trial in NYHA Class III Heart Failure
Liviu Klein
Featured Late-Breaking Clinical Science Abstracts III
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
8:00 AM — 9:15 AM EST
Grand Ballroom C-E, Concourse Level
A Novel Cardiac Scale and Algorithm for Detecting Worsening Congestion Preceding Heart Failure Events (HFEs): A Preliminary Analysis of the SCALE-HF 1 Study
Marat Fudim
Serial Direct Sodium Removal in Patients with Heart Failure and Diuretic Resistance
Jeffrey Testani
Aquapheresis for Management of Decompensated Heart Failure: A Re-appraisal of AVOID-HF
Sean P. Pinney
AI Assisted Identification of Super Responders for Ultrafiltration can Reduce 90-Day Readmission Rates: Evidence from AVOID-HF Trial
Deya Alkhatib
Multicenter Development and Validation of a Supervised Machine Learning Risk Model to Predict Right Ventricular Failure Following Mechanical Circulatory Support: The STOP-RVF Score
Stavros G. Drakos
Introduction Of Guideline Directed Medical Therapy And Native Heart Recovery In Patients Supported By Impella 5.5
Kanika P. Mody
Impact Of Rapid Up-Titration of Guideline-Directed Medical Therapies On Quality of Life: Insights From The STRONG-HF Trial
Kamile Cerlinskaite-Bajore
Additional information on THT is available at https://tht2024.crfconnect.com/.
WHY:
Approximately 6.7 million adults in the United States have heart failure. The incidence of heart failure is projected to increase by 46% from 2012 to 2030, affecting more than 8 million people.
Given the growing prevalence of heart failure and innovation in new therapies, CRF recognizes the importance of creating a high-quality research and educational conference featuring new diagnostic approaches and advanced technologies to treat various forms of heart failure.
WHEN:
March 4-6, 2024
WHERE:
Westin Boston Seaport District
425 Summer Street
Boston, MA 02210
WHO:
The program directors for THT 2023 are:
Daniel Burkhoff, MD, PhD
Cardiovascular Research Foundation
New York, NY
Jerry D. Estep, MD
Cleveland Clinic Florida
Weston, FL
Ulrich P. Jorde, MD
Montefiore Medical Center
Bronx, NY
Manreet Kanwar, MD
Allegheny General Hospital
Pittsburgh, PA
Navin K. Kapur, MD
Tufts Medical Center
Boston, MA
Martin B. Leon, MD
NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
New York, NY
JoAnn Lindenfeld, MD
Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute
Nashville, TN
Steven O. Marx, MD
NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
New York, NY
Gabriel Sayer, MD
NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
New York, NY
W. H. Wilson Tang, MD
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland, OH
Nir Uriel, MD
NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
New York, NY
HOW TO REGISTER:
