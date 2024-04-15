Newswise — Article title: Mechanisms driving fasting-induced protection from genotoxic injury in the small intestine



Authors: Kali Deans-Fielder, Timothy Wu, Thanh Nguyen, Sarah To, Yang-Zhe Huang, Steven J. Bark, Jason C. Mills, Noah F. Shroyer



From the authors: “Our results also showed that DNA damage prevention depends critically not just on the timing of fasting, but on the timing of refeeding with respect to chemotherapy initiation.”



This study is highlighted as one of April’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.