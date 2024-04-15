Research Alert

Newswise — Article title: Mechanisms driving fasting-induced protection from genotoxic injury in the small intestine

Authors: Kali Deans-Fielder, Timothy Wu, Thanh Nguyen, Sarah To, Yang-Zhe Huang, Steven J. Bark, Jason C. Mills, Noah F. Shroyer

From the authors: “Our results also showed that DNA damage prevention depends critically not just on the timing of fasting, but on the timing of refeeding with respect to chemotherapy initiation.”

This study is highlighted as one of April’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology, May 2024

