Newswise — HOUSTON ― The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center today announced that the Timken Foundation of Canton, Ohio, has made a $5 million commitment to support the James P. Allison Institute at MD Anderson. The gift will support the recruitment of top minds from around the world to help realize the Allison Institute’s goals. By establishing a diverse and inclusive environment of scientists from many fields, the Allison Institute will drive exceptional research that integrates immunobiology across disciplines to develop a comprehensive understanding of the immune system.

“The Timken Foundation has supported research efforts at MD Anderson dating back to the 1990s. We recognized this opportunity to play an early role in the Allison Institute at our country’s premier institution for cancer care and research,” said Robert Timken, president of the Foundation. “The goal is to advance science and end cancer. We are honored to support the Allison Institute in recruiting world-class experts and the next generation of trailblazers in immunotherapy.”

The Allison Institute is a visionary research and innovation hub created to unlock the full potential of science and medicine for human health. By integrating discovery, translational and clinical research, the Allison Institute will rapidly advance breakthroughs into novel and synergetic therapies that enable cures. The institute builds upon the legacy and foundational discoveries of James P. Allison, Ph.D., who was awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his work on T cell biology and the invention of ipilimumab, the first immune checkpoint inhibitor to treat cancer.

“We are truly grateful for the support of the Timken Foundation as we continue in our pursuit to conduct the best science possible and to bring cures to more patients,” said Allison, director of the Allison Institute and regental chair of Immunology at MD Anderson. “Thanks to the generous support of benefactors like the Timken Foundation, we are attracting world-renowned scientists to transform how we conduct impactful research and help us realize the promise of immune-based treatments for all patients.”

Commitment to Making Cancer History® spans decades

In addition to the Timken Foundation’s generous contributions over four decades, Sue Timken has served on the Board of Visitors at MD Anderson Cancer Center for two decades. She was joined by her husband Ambassador W.R., “Tim” Timken, Jr., as co-chairs of “[email protected],” a monumental philanthropic celebration in honor of former President George H.W. Bush’s 80th birthday. The event raised more than $55 million for three organizations, including MD Anderson, resulting in over $26 million in donor-directed funds coming back to the institution.

“Generational giving such as that demonstrated by the Timken Foundation has played a critical role in MD Anderson’s past and will continue to play a pivotal rule in the next era of cancer care and research,” said Peter WT Pisters, M.D., president of MD Anderson. “Not only will the Timken Foundation inspire others across the country to join our mission, but their generosity will also motivate future generations and impact the lives of cancer patients and their families in the years to come.”