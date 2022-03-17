Newswise — LOS ANGELES (March 17, 2022) -- Cedars-Sinai orthopaedic experts will present their latest advances in treatments and research at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) in Chicago March 22-26, sharing innovations to improve the quality of patient care and diversify the ranks of surgeons.

Abstracts from Cedars-Sinai orthopaedic surgeons and researchers will address chronic opioid use following geriatric hip fracture surgery; injectables in the management of osteoarthritis of the knee; same-day discharge after total hip and knee arthroplasty; and the continued scarcity of female representation in orthopaedics.

"We're looking forward to participating and reuniting with peers at AAOS 2022," said Mark Vrahas, MD, chair of Cedars-Sinai Orthopaedics. "The five-day and in-person gathering is such a vital opportunity for those vested in advancing musculoskeletal care to connect and innovate together."

During the meeting, additional Cedars-Sinai physicians and scientists will be available to comment on a variety of topics, including:

Foot and Ankle: Glenn Pfeffer, MD, Director of the Foot and Ankle Surgery Program

Geriatric Fractures: Carol Lin, MD, Geriatric Fracture Program Director

Hand Surgery: Eugene Tsai, MD, Director of Hand Surgery Education

Health Equity: Milton Little, MD, Director of the Orthopaedic Trauma Fellowship Program

Hip and Knee: Sean Rajaee, MD, Co-Director of the Center for Outpatient Hip and Knee Surgery

Orthopaedic Trauma: Geoffrey Marecek, MD, Director of the Limb Reconstruction Program (@DrMarecek)

Pediatric and Adult Spine: David Skaggs, MD, Executive Vice Chair for Pediatric Orthopaedics and Co-Director of the Spine Center

Shoulder and Elbow: Michael Stone, MD (@lashouldersurg)

Sports Medicine: Michael Banffy, MD, Director of Orthopaedic Sports Medicine Fellowship Program, Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute

