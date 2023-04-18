FEATURING:

Sharon Palmer, The Plant-Powered Dietitian, Author of the new book The Plant-Powered Plan to Beat Diabetes

Elise Hunter, Fitness Instructor, Owner of E-Class Fitness, LLC

Anna McIntire, Association Director of Community Health, YMCA of Greater Indianapolis

Latoya Jones, Health Promotion Consultant, Elevance Health

WHAT:

Nia Kimbrough, Program Coordinator,The Centers of Wellness for Urban Women, a nonprofit organization in Indianapolis, IN, that supports and empowers women and families, will moderate an expert panel of speakers. They will share ways of integrating a plant-based diet and physical fitness into daily routines so people at-risk or with prediabetes can dramatically reduce their likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes.

WHEN:

Tuesday, April 25, 2023, from 2:00 – 3:00 pm ET

Register at: https://tinyurl.com/preventtoday

WHY ATTEND THE WEBINAR: Because …

An estimated 1 in 3 U.S. adults have prediabetes, and of these 88 million people, over 80% are unaware of their condition.

There are no clear symptoms, this disease flies under the radar until serious health problems surface.

People with prediabetes are at an increased risk for developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.

Webinar attendees will learn the following:

How to prevent the disease through a combination of healthy eating and exercise.

How plant-based diets not only help reduce your risk of developing diabetes, they can help manage all types of diabetes, including prediabetes, type 1 and 2 diabetes, and gestational diabetes.

Research and background on why a range of plant-based eating patterns may help keep diabetes from taking root, as well as how these eating styles can help. control blood glucose levels and reduce health complications if diabetes is already present.

Strategies for meal planning and plant-based recipe ideas.

Local initiatives and services focused on diabetes prevention

Meet the moderator and speakers:

Moderator Nia Kimbrough is the Program Coordinator for Centers of Wellness for Urban Women, Indianapolis, IN, where she develops, facilitates, and implements women's health initiatives and programs.





Sharon Palmer, aka as The Plant-Powered Dietitian, is a widely recognized registered dietitian in the global community. She is the author of four books: The Plant-Powered Diet: The Lifelong Eating Plan for Achieving Optimal Health; Plant-Powered for Life: Eat Your Way to Lasting Health with 52 Simple Steps & 125 Delicious Recipes; California Vegan: Inspiration and Recipes from the People and Places of the Golden State, and The Plant-Powered Plan to Beat Diabetes, scheduled for May 2023 publication.

Elise Hunter is the owner of E-class Fitness LLC. A Fort Wayne, Indiana native, she has been involved in sports and fitness most of her life. Elise attended Indiana University-Bloomington, obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Public Health and two minors in Gerontology and Family Studies. At IU, she was a Division 1 student-athlete, running track for 4 years. Her mental attitude and distinguished performance in athletics and academics resulted in her being awarded the Aline Robinson Mental Attitude Award in 2013 and 2014. In 2018, Elise decided it was time to make a commitment to herself and make serious changes to her fitness. Those changes led her to finding a passion for training others and helping them achieve their fitness goals.

Anna McIntire, Association Director of Community Health, YMCA of Greater Indianapolis. She is a thoughtful, goal-oriented public health professional. Anna is skilled in program planning, implementation and evaluation. Her experience encompasses non-profits, health networks, and community initiatives involving the promotion of nutrition and physical activity, Passionate, reliable, and health-minded, Anna enjoys bringing ideas to life.