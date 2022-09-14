Abstract: SARS-CoV-2 infection is associated with short- and long-term neurological and psychiatric complications, referred to as neuroCOVID. These symptoms are relatively heterogenous and fluctuating, hampering the discovery of molecular mechanisms underlying viro-induced brain perturbations. Here, we show that the human cerebral cortex poorly supports SARS-CoV-2 dissemination using post-mortem COVID-19 patient samples, ex vivo organotypic cultures of human brain explants and stem cell-derived cortical organoids. Despite restricted infection, the sole exposure of neural cells to SARS-CoV-2 particles is sufficient to induce significant perturbations on neural synapse organization associated to electrical activity dysfunction. Single-organoid proteomics revealed that exposure to SARS-CoV-2 is associated to trans-synaptic proteins upregulation and unveiled that incoming virions dwell at LPHN3/FLRT3-containing synapses. Our study provides new mechanistic insights on the origin of SARS-CoV-2-induced neurological disorders.