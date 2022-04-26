BACKGROUND

Syringomyelia is a disease caused by the formation of a cavity inside the spinal cord and is accompanied by such symptoms as pain, paresthesia, and urination and defecation disorders, and in severe cases causes various paralyses. Currently, there are only surgical methods for the treatment of syringomyelia, but these methods carry the possibility of failure, recurrence, and side effects.

CASE SUMMARY

The patient was a 59-year-old woman who suffered from pain due to syringomyelia. For treatment, the patient received transplant of uncultured umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal stem cells. As intended, the patient's pain was relieved after treatment. Interestingly, an additional benefit was found in that the size of the cavity also decreased. After 2 years from the last treatment, the patient's cavity had almost completely disappeared and her syringomyelia was deemed cured.

CONCLUSION

Using uncultured umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal stem cells may be a new treatment alternative for syringomyelia.