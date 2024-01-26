Newswise — On a new study (DOI: 10.1016/j.eehl.2023.10.003) published in the journal Eco-Environment & Health, researchers from Tsinghua University used modeled NO 2 exposure concentrations, exposure-response relationships with lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and diabetes mellitus, and baseline DALYs to estimate the disease burden attributable to NO 2 exposure in urban China in 2019. The result showed that approximately 1,675 thousand DALYs and 138 billion Chinese yuan in economic losses were attributed to NO 2 in 2019. The study also estimated the potential reduction in disease burden that could be achieved by switching from gas to electric stoves for household cooking. Remarkably, transitioning from gas to electric cooking in households could reduce these losses by 35%.



"This study highlights the importance of considering both outdoor and indoor sources of NO 2 exposure when assessing the health impacts of air pollution," said Prof. Zhao, lead author of the study. "Switching from gas to electric stoves is a simple and effective way to reduce NO 2 exposure and improve public health."



The study's findings challenge the conventional view of gas as a clean energy source for cooking. It emphasizes the significant public health benefits of switching to electric cooking in urban settings. Furthermore, it underscores the importance of comprehensive strategies targeting both indoor and outdoor NO 2 emissions to effectively mitigate pollution and its associated health risks.

