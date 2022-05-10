Newswise — NEW YORK – May 10, 2022 – The program for TVT 2022: The Structural Heart Summit is now available online. An annual meeting from the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF), TVT features cutting-edge research and techniques for structural heart interventions and will take place June 8-10, 2022 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk in Chicago, Illinois.

2022 marks the 20th anniversary of transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). Transcatheter valve therapy has evolved from a novel therapy for the sickest patients to the standard of care for many with aortic stenosis. The TVT meeting has played a critical role in the development of the field and has grown to reflect the changing landscape of treating structural heart disease via TAVR and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies.

The treatment of structural heart disease is multidisciplinary, integrating noninvasive cardiac imaging, surgical therapies, heart failure management, and novel transcatheter approaches. TVT will focus on the evaluation and management of patients, imaging modalities, current and future therapeutic options, and skills needed to perform TAVR, left atrial appendage (LAA) closure, and patent foramen ovale (PFO) closure.

More than 25 live cases from 10 leading academic medical centers in North America and Europe will be presented. The meeting includes an imaging track with six dedicated imaging sessions and imaging will be highlighted in other sessions. The course will also showcase late-breaking clinical science, structural innovation sessions, device-specific training opportunities, and deep-dives on technique and procedural decision-making. For 15 years, TVT has provided healthcare professionals with the latest advances, tools, and techniques for the treatment of valvular heart disease using nonsurgical procedures.

Additional information on TVT is available at https://tvt2022.crfconnect.com/.

Program Guide: https://tvt2022.crfconnect.com/program-guide

Program At-A-Glance: https://tvt2022.crfconnect.com/program-at-a-glance

About CRF

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is one of the world’s leading nonprofit organizations specializing in interventional cardiology innovation, research, and education. CRF is dedicated to helping doctors improve survival and quality of life for people suffering from heart and vascular disease. For over 30 years, CRF has helped accelerate medical breakthroughs and educated doctors on the latest treatments for heart disease. CRF’s centers of excellence include the CRF Skirball Center for Innovation, CRF Clinical Trials Center, CRF Center for Education, CRF Digital, TCTMD, and Structural Heart: The Journal of the Heart Team. For more information, visit www.crf.org.

