Newswise — ANN ARBOR, Michigan — An international team of researchers led by the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center received a collaborative grant from the National Cancer Institute with a goal of bringing new insights into leiomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer that seemingly originates in smooth muscle.

An estimated 1,700 people are diagnosed each year with leiomyosarcoma.

“Rare diseases, such as leiomyosarcoma require extraordinary collaboration to make progress. We recognized that to effectively study a rare cancer we had to assemble an outstanding international team from premier sarcoma centers,” said principal investigator Scott Schuetze, M.D. Ph.D., clinical professor of internal medicine at U-M.

The grant, worth $12.3 million, is through the NCI’s SPORE, or Specialized Program of Research Excellence, which funds collaborative, interdisciplinary translational cancer research.

“Our goal is to improve the knowledge regarding leiomyosarcoma genetics, biology and therapeutic approaches to rationally develop novel and more effective therapies. This includes combinations of different agents targeting different pathways to exploit unique vulnerabilities,” said principal investigator Laurence Baker, D.O., Collegiate Professor of internal medicine and pharmacology at U-M.

Researchers from major sarcoma centers from across the world, including Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Brigham and Women’s Hospital; the Garvan Institute of Medical Research, Australia; University of Utah; Mayo Clinic; University of Toronto, Canada; Weill Cornell Medical College; The Ohio State University; Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center and Cold Spring Harbor National Laboratory comprise this collaborative team.

The Leiomyosarcoma SPORE includes three projects, three cores (biospecimen, data analysis and administration), and two programs (career enhancement and developmental research).

The program will include the largest-ever cohort of patients with leiomyosarcoma, with three overarching projects:

Identify and exploit genomic vulnerabilities in leiomyosarcoma, targeting the DNA repair pathway

Study the genetic epidemiology of leiomyosarcoma, defining the risk for cancer in families with cancer predisposition syndromes such as Li-Fraumeni Syndrome

Develop new biomarkers to assess more quickly if a new therapy has benefit

In addition to the 10 cancer centers involved, the SPORE leverages partnerships with the Australia and New Zealand Sarcoma Association, Li-Fraumeni Syndrome Association, International Sarcoma Kindred Study, EDISYN, NCI Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program and EMD Serono.

Citation: National Cancer Institute grant 1P50CA272170-01

About the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center The University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center is committed to improving the health and well-being of people who have – or are at risk of getting – cancer. As a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center, our more than 500 members work to prevent cancer, improve outcomes for those diagnosed, and improve quality of life for cancer patients and survivors. Our 17 multidisciplinary cancer clinics offer one-stop access to teams of specialists who develop personalized treatment plans for each patient. Learn more at rogelcancercenter.org or call the Cancer AnswerLine at 800-865-1125. Follow the Rogel Cancer Center on Facebook and Twitter.

# # #